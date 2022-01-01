Menu

Sylvain LOUÉ

NANTES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ASP
CSS
delphi
HTML
Javascript
Microsoft SQL
MySQL
PHP
SQL
Informatique

Entreprises

  • MEDIA SOFTS - Développeur

    2012 - maintenant

  • SII - Développeur

    Paris-13E-Arrondissement 2010 - 2012

  • Tibco solutions entreprises - Consultant Développeur

    2000 - 2010

Formations

Réseau