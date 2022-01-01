Retail
Sylvain LOUÉ
Sylvain LOUÉ
NANTES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
ASP
CSS
delphi
HTML
Javascript
Microsoft SQL
MySQL
PHP
SQL
Informatique
Entreprises
MEDIA SOFTS
- Développeur
2012 - maintenant
SII
- Développeur
Paris-13E-Arrondissement
2010 - 2012
Tibco solutions entreprises
- Consultant Développeur
2000 - 2010
Formations
Université Nantes
Nantes
1998 - 2000
DUT Informatique de Gestion
Réseau
Arnaud BINET
Guillaume DE VILLELONGUE
Harold LETINOIS
Morgan BOUCARD
Ronan LE CAP
Sabrina BLANCHET
Sébastien BLANQUET
Stephane THEOU
Thierry CHESNAY