Sylvain MARTY

2015 - maintenantManagement of global program in Ford CBU.
4 continents, 12 customer plants, 1 million parts per year
Visteon
- Program Manager
PARIS LA DEFENSE2014 - 2015Continued from last position after Visteon bought JCAE
Johnson Controls Automotive Electronics
- Program Manager
Colombes 2010 - 2014In Johnson Controls Automotive Electronics branch, specialized in Driver Information, I am in charge of several programs in Ford/GM Business Unit:
- Development of derivative product (Focus ST instrument cluster)
- Creation of JC Electronics entity in Russia for local production of Focus instrument cluster
- Global RFQ management
- Serial life management (GM Displays)
Automotive Lighting Rear Lamps France
- Project Leader
2008 - 2010Automotive Lighting is a sub company of Magneti Marelli specialized in head and rear lamps.
Management of several projects of innovative rear lamps for Jaguar, PSA, Land Rover, RSA, ...) from RFQ to SOP.
Particular focus on Engineering budget constraints and margin improvement.
Clarion Europe
- System Engineer
2004 - 2008As a technical project leader, I was in charge of coordinating all development activities for high-end audio systems (ITD2 system)
Clarion France
- Mechanical Engineer
2000 - 2004Mechanical development of radios/CD players for PSA.
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)