Sylvain MARTY

MONTBELIARD

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Automobile
Chef de projet

Entreprises

  • Faurecia - Global Program Manager

    2015 - maintenant Management of global program in Ford CBU.
    4 continents, 12 customer plants, 1 million parts per year

  • Visteon - Program Manager

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2014 - 2015 Continued from last position after Visteon bought JCAE

  • Johnson Controls Automotive Electronics - Program Manager

    Colombes 2010 - 2014 In Johnson Controls Automotive Electronics branch, specialized in Driver Information, I am in charge of several programs in Ford/GM Business Unit:
    - Development of derivative product (Focus ST instrument cluster)
    - Creation of JC Electronics entity in Russia for local production of Focus instrument cluster
    - Global RFQ management
    - Serial life management (GM Displays)

  • Automotive Lighting Rear Lamps France - Project Leader

    2008 - 2010 Automotive Lighting is a sub company of Magneti Marelli specialized in head and rear lamps.

    Management of several projects of innovative rear lamps for Jaguar, PSA, Land Rover, RSA, ...) from RFQ to SOP.
    Particular focus on Engineering budget constraints and margin improvement.

  • Clarion Europe - System Engineer

    2004 - 2008 As a technical project leader, I was in charge of coordinating all development activities for high-end audio systems (ITD2 system)

  • Clarion France - Mechanical Engineer

    2000 - 2004 Mechanical development of radios/CD players for PSA.

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers (Paris)

    Paris 1997 - 2000

