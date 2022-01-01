Sylvain MEUNIER

-
Arkema
- Agent de maitrise posté
Colombes
2015 - maintenant
-
Arkema
- Chef de quart
Colombes
2014 - 2015
-
Arkema via CVA - Ipec
- Chef de quart
2012 - 2014
-
SPIE OGS
- Technicien commissioning
Cergy-Pontoise
2010 - 2011
-
Vale
- Pilote d'installation expert - technicien commissioning
Rio de Janeiro
2008 - 2009
-
Total
- Operateur polyvalent
COURBEVOIE
2004 - 2008
-
Arkema
- Pilote d'installation
Colombes
2004 - 2004
-
Total
- Opérateur
COURBEVOIE
2002 - 2004
-
SNPE
- Technicien de fabrication
2001 - 2002