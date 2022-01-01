Menu

Sylvain MEUNIER

Colombes

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Arkema - Agent de maitrise posté

    Colombes 2015 - maintenant

  • Arkema - Chef de quart

    Colombes 2014 - 2015

  • Arkema via CVA - Ipec - Chef de quart

    2012 - 2014

  • SPIE OGS - Technicien commissioning

    Cergy-Pontoise 2010 - 2011

  • Vale - Pilote d'installation expert - technicien commissioning

    Rio de Janeiro 2008 - 2009

  • Total - Operateur polyvalent

    COURBEVOIE 2004 - 2008

  • Arkema - Pilote d'installation

    Colombes 2004 - 2004

  • Total - Opérateur

    COURBEVOIE 2002 - 2004

  • SNPE - Technicien de fabrication

    2001 - 2002

Formations

Réseau