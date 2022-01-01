Sylvain MIALON

Mes compétences :
Agronomy
Production managment
Labour coordination and management
Agribusiness
Project Management
Crop production
Entreprises
Louis Dreyfus Commodities
- Global Development and Registration Officer
2014 - maintenantMonitoring global projects of crop protection product registration:
◦ definition of the portfolio with the marketing managers in the area,
◦ managing a pool suppliers,
◦ realisation of the dossier in compliance with local regulations.
Establishment of procedure to improve efficiency of registration process.
Executing marketing projects.
2013 - 2013 * Performance of all duties incidental to Nichol's vineyard and winery, including: canopy
management, disease and pest control and management, irrigation monitoring, crop
estimating, fruit sampling, vineyard maintenance, and harvest
* Monitoring vineyards associated with the winery technical and financial component ;
* Analyses of the results and improvement
* Labour coordination and management ;
* Assisting the winemaker on the entire winemaking process ;
* Lab analyses
Chambre d'Agriculture du Puy de Dôme
- Agronomy and Crop Production Advisor & Territory and project manager
2010 - 2012 * Project and team manager
* Oral and written communication ;
* Developed and implemented instruction on reducing the use of pesticides (training
content and administrative procedures)
* Establishment of research and development activities on watershed environmental issues ;
* Conducting a small agricultural region dominated by cash crops (establishment and
management project in collaboration with local colleagues)
* Instruction of 3 groups of farmers (followed administrative implementation of development
actions)
ARVALIS-Institut du vegetal
- Engineer of economics studies
2009 - 2010 * Cost of production: Training farmers on the importance of diversification of cropping
patters and control mechanization costs to adapt to the new economic and regulatory
context
* Project water CASDAR: Search rotations depending on the availability of water on 3
groups of farmers in the Southwest of France. Managment of intern working on data collection.
* Oral and written dissemination of results to farmers
April 2009 - Septembre 2009: Internships graduation
Val'limagne (ex CLB)
- Assistant site manager
2004 - 2006Grain reception, quality control.
Stock managment
Technical advice to farmer and sale of agricultural supplies