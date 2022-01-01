Menu

Sylvain MIALON

LES ARTIGUES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Agronomy
Production managment
Labour coordination and management
Agribusiness
Project Management
Crop production

Entreprises

  • Louis Dreyfus Commodities - Global Development and Registration Officer

    2014 - maintenant Monitoring global projects of crop protection product registration:
    ◦ definition of the portfolio with the marketing managers in the area,
    ◦ managing a pool suppliers,
    ◦ realisation of the dossier in compliance with local regulations.
    Establishment of procedure to improve efficiency of registration process.
    Executing marketing projects.

  • Nichol vineyard - Vineyard Manager & Assistant Winemaker

    2013 - 2013 * Performance of all duties incidental to Nichol's vineyard and winery, including: canopy
    management, disease and pest control and management, irrigation monitoring, crop
    estimating, fruit sampling, vineyard maintenance, and harvest
    * Monitoring vineyards associated with the winery technical and financial component ;
    * Analyses of the results and improvement
    * Labour coordination and management ;
    * Assisting the winemaker on the entire winemaking process ;
    * Lab analyses

  • Chambre d'Agriculture du Puy de Dôme - Agronomy and Crop Production Advisor & Territory and project manager

    2010 - 2012 * Project and team manager
    * Oral and written communication ;
    * Developed and implemented instruction on reducing the use of pesticides (training
    content and administrative procedures)
    * Establishment of research and development activities on watershed environmental issues ;
    * Conducting a small agricultural region dominated by cash crops (establishment and
    management project in collaboration with local colleagues)
    * Instruction of 3 groups of farmers (followed administrative implementation of development
    actions)

  • ARVALIS-Institut du vegetal - Engineer of economics studies

    2009 - 2010 * Cost of production: Training farmers on the importance of diversification of cropping
    patters and control mechanization costs to adapt to the new economic and regulatory
    context
    * Project water CASDAR: Search rotations depending on the availability of water on 3
    groups of farmers in the Southwest of France. Managment of intern working on data collection.
    * Oral and written dissemination of results to farmers

    April 2009 - Septembre 2009: Internships graduation

  • Val'limagne (ex CLB) - Assistant site manager

    2004 - 2006 Grain reception, quality control.
    Stock managment
    Technical advice to farmer and sale of agricultural supplies

    Work during scholl vacation, total of 4 months

Formations

Réseau