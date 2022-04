During my studies I had the opportunity to do several internships to broaden my professional experience. I spent 9 months working at Capgemini NA in New York as a Junior controller in their shared services department, and 4 months in Munich within the controlling department of EADS Astrium.



I received a triple diploma in September 2010, and since work as a business analyst at Efficio, a procurement consultancy company based in London.

consulting