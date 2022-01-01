Menu

Sylvain MUNDSCHAU

Croissy-Beaubourg

Entreprises

  • Cora - Responsable qualité PEM / Outillage électrique

    Croissy-Beaubourg 2014 - maintenant Responsable qualité PEM / Outillage électrique
    Supervision de la conformité produits Europe et Asie

