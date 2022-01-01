Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain MUNDSCHAU
Ajouter
Sylvain MUNDSCHAU
Croissy-Beaubourg
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cora
- Responsable qualité PEM / Outillage électrique
Croissy-Beaubourg
2014 - maintenant
Responsable qualité PEM / Outillage électrique
Supervision de la conformité produits Europe et Asie
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandre MUNDSCHAU
Antoine BERNARD
Aurélie THOMAS - LEMIERE
Celia SO-BODIGUET
Christophe DENIS
Jean-Philippe CUNNIET
Mohamed SEGHIRI
Muriel BARON
Philippe BENAITREAU