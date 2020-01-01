Menu

Thierry PRUAL

SAINT GREGOIRE

Saint Malo Tour Prestige is a Premium offer intended for a high-end international clientele: Personalized and customized tour, discovery of sites and remarkable places, gourmet restaurant, champagne at sunset, french Wedding...

Our market is already open to USA, China, India, Russia and Brazil.


Saint Malo Tour Prestige report

https://splice.gopro.com/v?id=6mZDjK

Mes compétences :
Management
Développement commercial
Pilotage
Organisation et stratégie
Multilingue
Strategy and Business Development
Mehrsprachig

Entreprises

  • Réseau Entreprendre Bretagne - Lauréat Promotion 2017

    SAINT GREGOIRE 2017 - 2017 Le cœur de métier de Réseau Entreprendre, c'est l'accompagnement par des chefs d'entreprise.

    La mission de Reseau Entreprise est de contribuer à la réussite de nouveaux entrepreneurs significativement créateurs d'emplois et de richesses.

  • Saint Malo Luxury Tour - Fondateur Projet Saint Malo Tour Prestige

    2016 - maintenant Luxury Ballad for an international clientele Top destination Pays de Saint Malo - Mont Saint Michel

  • ONTPE - Vice-Président Communication & Partenariats

    Paris 2016 - 2017 Developpement et animation des partenariats stratégiques.

  • Médiawix - Directeur commercial

    2016 - 2016 Pilotage Marketing et direction commerciale
    Développement commercial et partenariats
    Relation et négociation commerciale avec les Masters Thématiques, animation des partenariats, pilotage.

  • Université de Rennes 1 - Préparation VAE

    2015 - 2016 Préparation Livret.

  • Konica Minolta - Développement commercial

    Carrières-sur-Seine 2015 - 2015 Account Management
    Pilotage de projet, recherche nouveaux segments activité.
    Résultat : Référencement CHU et CH, projet PHARE, consultation et Audit.

  • Biard déménagement - Développement commercial

    Paris 2012 - 2015 • Responsable Grands Comptes, 2013 -2015
    Pilotage contrats nationaux mobilité professionnelle et géographique.
    Veille et animation réseaux, salons, développement partenariats.
    Résultat : 2 contrat cadres secteur Banques – finance : 9 M euros.
    Saint Malo


    • Ingénieur Commercial Grands Comptes, 2012-2013
    Développement offre mobilité secteur privé et public.
    Prospection, 2 rendez- vous nationaux / Semaine. Co rédaction offres.
    Résultat : attendu 1 M euros, ouverture 7 contrats-cadres : 700 KE.
    Saint Malo

  • FRS - Fédération Royale de Maroc - Cadre Sportif

    2009 - 2011 Formation aux techniques de Surf
    Encadrement équipe Surf Casablanca 2010 – 6 années pratique – Niveau Expert
    Malibu - Funboard - Longboard
    Compétences : observation, analyse, méthode, technique.

  • SoLocal Group - Management et développement commercial

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2000 - 2012 • Ingénieur Grands Comptes Réseaux, 2011-2012
    Développement de solutions digitales Web et Multicanal
    Paris

    • Directeur Comptes Clés 2009-2010
    Pilotage réseau Grands Comptes, secteur clés : hôtellerie – restauration, Banques.
    Casablanca

    • Adjoint de direction 2007-2009
    Animation et renfort managérial agence télévente.
    Lille

    • Responsable Commercial vente terrain 2006-2007
    Développement portefeuille confié de 5M euros.
    Poitiers

    • Manager Télévente 2003-2006
    Création d’agence télévente, prospects, clients, masters ,100 vendeurs.
    Rennes

    • Conseiller Commercial Terrain 2000-2003
    Développement portefeuille confié.
    Paris

  • Orange - Développement commercial

    Paris 1996 - 1999 Attaché commercial
    Développement offres Mobiles flottes et Internet
    Animation salons, Journées Internet, Co animation Marketing;
    Résultat : Podium Trophée Vendeur Régional 1997-1998, récompense spéciale création d'offres
    Paris

  • CIECM - 24e BCA - Instructeur Moyenne - Haute Montagne

    1992 - 1994 Service Volontariat long 24 mois : Troupes Alpines / Barcelonnette - CIECM - 24E Bataillon Chasseurs Alpins
    Formation d’unités au combat en montagne : Brevet obtenu : BASM

