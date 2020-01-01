Thierry PRUAL

Saint Malo Tour Prestige is a Premium offer intended for a high-end international clientele: Personalized and customized tour, discovery of sites and remarkable places, gourmet restaurant, champagne at sunset, french Wedding...
Our market is already open to USA, China, India, Russia and Brazil.
聖馬洛豪華之旅是一個國際高檔客戶的個性化旅遊的溢價要約和顯著的旅遊景點，美食餐飲，香檳定制的發現在日落婚禮在法國時尚...
我們的市場已經打開中國和印度
Saint Malo Tour Prestige report
https://splice.gopro.com/v?id=6mZDjK
Mes compétences :
Management
Développement commercial
Pilotage
Organisation et stratégie
Multilingue
Strategy and Business Development
Mehrsprachig