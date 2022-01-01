Sylvain NAJEAN

Mes compétences :
Business
Business analyst
Chimie
Commercial
Cosmétique
Marketing
Pricing
Santé
Entreprises
IBA
- Product Margin Development Manager
2012 - maintenant
Huntsman
- Business Performance Analyst
The Woodlands2008 - 2012Part of the Polyurethane Division, I am responsible for the EAME market of short and middle term forecast.
I aslo support Rigids Commercial Directors, Senior managment, and Business manager by providing monthly performance reports and ad-hoc analysis.
GlaxoSmithKline
- Commercial & Business Analyst
Marly-le-Roi 2006 - 2008Commercial & Business Analysis manager - Global Commercial Affairs & Pricing
GlaxoSmithKline Biological, vaccines business unit of GSK (Belgium)
Participate in defining the pricing strategy with timely, accurate and complete commercial and business analysis considering both markets (private, tender), geographical segment, and products:
- manage Commercial Affairs projects including budget/spent follow-up and interaction with others Corporate departments (Finance, IT, Supply Chain) and third party consultants,
- build appropriate reports, analyze and update/produce appropriate dashboard overview,
- perform pricing and commercial analysis considering GSK global objective and business local dynamic: identify gaps and opportunities, make recommendations on key strategic pricing and commercial issues (analysis on portfolio, sales & business impact of shortage vaccines on business, business cases for LTA with Supra National Organizations, Regional workshop …)
- make recommendations to Management/Regions/Countries to secure/develop the business based on Global Commercial Affairs and Pricing expertise and market dynamic,
- develop and implement appropriate communication flow to share deliverables,
- improve pricing environment understanding with audiences within GSK: Franchise meetings, Project meetings, European Tender Excellence meetings, International Tender Excellence meetings
Dow Corning
- Global Market Analyst in Personal Care
Seneffe2005 - 2005Global Market Analyst in Personal Care - Innovation Team member
Dow Corning, global leader in silicon-based technology and innovation, Life Sciences business unit (Belgium)
Recommendations on Dow Corning Expanded Offering Strategic options in Personal Care:
- market analysis: validation of trends in Life Sciences, find ways to fulfill market needs in broadening existing Dow Corning offering through search and reapply of technologies and services from other industries out of those known in the Personal Care (Databases: Euromonitor, Datamonitor, Kline)
- marketing recommendations towards the selected technologies and companies as suitable future partners, taking into account the key forming alliances drivers and tools successful Alliance & Merger programs