Sylvain NAVEAUX

Paris

Entreprises

  • Groupama Gan Vie - Chef de projet NTIC & Poste de travail

    Paris 2010 - maintenant

  • Gan Patrimoine - Chargé de mission

    Lille 2006 - 2009 pôle d'expertise technique AMOA

  • Groupama Systèmes d'Information - Responsable Infrastructure & Bureautique

    Paris 2003 - 2005

  • Gan Patrimoine - Responsable Infrastructure & Bureautique

    Lille 1999 - 2002

  • Gan Capitalisation - Analyte programmeur, puis Administrateur système/réseau/BDD

    1996 - 1998

  • Telmat Informatique - Analyste programmeur

    1990 - 1995

  • Cofinfor - Technico-commercial

    1987 - 1989

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

