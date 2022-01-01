Retail
Sylvain NAVEAUX
Sylvain NAVEAUX
Paris
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Entreprises
Groupama Gan Vie
- Chef de projet NTIC & Poste de travail
Paris
2010 - maintenant
Gan Patrimoine
- Chargé de mission
Lille
2006 - 2009
pôle d'expertise technique AMOA
Groupama Systèmes d'Information
- Responsable Infrastructure & Bureautique
Paris
2003 - 2005
Gan Patrimoine
- Responsable Infrastructure & Bureautique
Lille
1999 - 2002
Gan Capitalisation
- Analyte programmeur, puis Administrateur système/réseau/BDD
1996 - 1998
Telmat Informatique
- Analyste programmeur
1990 - 1995
Cofinfor
- Technico-commercial
1987 - 1989
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
