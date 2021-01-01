Menu

Sylvain NGUYEN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achats
Management
Responsable logistique

Entreprises

  • Parfums MOLINARD - Responsable Achats

    2014 - maintenant Responsable Achats, Développements et Production

  • Groupe LA MARTINIQUAISE - SLAUR SARDET - Responsable Achats

    2007 - 2013 Responsable Achats et Développements

  • CHANEL Division Mode - Acheteur

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2006 - 2007 Acheteur Production

  • YSL BEAUTE - ACHETEUR

    Paris 1992 - 2006 2001 - 2006 Acheteur Projets
    1995 - 2001 Responsable Logistique (Appro, Planning, Ordonnancement)
    1992 - 1995 Acheteur Packaging

  • Parfums de Prestige International - ACHETEUR

    1989 - 1991 Acheteur Packaging

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée