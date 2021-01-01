Sylvain NGUYEN

Sylvain is a senior executive with experience managing worldwide teams and delivering successfull and on-time large scale projects to global customers.



Sylvain has 15 years of experience designing, and implementing ERP systems globally.



Sylvain worked 5 years at PeopleSoft in the Financials development organization and has 10 years of experience deploying PeopleSoft Financials globally for large multinationals in all regions of the world.



Sylvain is the founder and CEO of Decisif Consulting, a global consulting company specialized in the implementation and upgrade of ERP software (Oracle, PeopleSoft) for large global companies.



Specialties:

- Recognized expert in Global implementations of PeopleSoft applications and is regular guest speaker at PeopleSoft and Oracle conferences around the world.

- Creation and management of organizations and improvement of processes and tools to support high growth companies.

- Specialized in managing global and virtual teams accross the globe.



Decisif Consulting's specialties are:

Consulting and outsourcing solutions for Oracle PeopleSoft customers: Functional helpdesk, technical support, customization lab, implementation lab, upgrade lab, on site or offsite consulting, customized training, quality assurance...



Visit www.decisif-consulting.com for more information.



