Menu

Sylvain NGUYEN

Paris

En résumé

Sylvain is a senior executive with experience managing worldwide teams and delivering successfull and on-time large scale projects to global customers.

Sylvain has 15 years of experience designing, and implementing ERP systems globally.

Sylvain worked 5 years at PeopleSoft in the Financials development organization and has 10 years of experience deploying PeopleSoft Financials globally for large multinationals in all regions of the world.

Sylvain is the founder and CEO of Decisif Consulting, a global consulting company specialized in the implementation and upgrade of ERP software (Oracle, PeopleSoft) for large global companies.

Specialties:
- Recognized expert in Global implementations of PeopleSoft applications and is regular guest speaker at PeopleSoft and Oracle conferences around the world.
- Creation and management of organizations and improvement of processes and tools to support high growth companies.
- Specialized in managing global and virtual teams accross the globe.

Decisif Consulting's specialties are:
Consulting and outsourcing solutions for Oracle PeopleSoft customers: Functional helpdesk, technical support, customization lab, implementation lab, upgrade lab, on site or offsite consulting, customized training, quality assurance...

Visit www.decisif-consulting.com for more information.

Mes compétences :
ERP
Management
International
Finance

Entreprises

  • Ataway - Co-fondateur et Directeur

    Paris 2006 - 2012 - CFO, COO of a group of companies with presence in 10 countries on 4 continents.
    - Director of the Board.
    - Manage consulting and outsourcing teams.
    - Manage Finance & Administration functions.

  • Decisif Consulting - Fondateur et CEO

    2003 - maintenant - Manage group of companies in three countries.
    - Define company strategy and lead initiatives.
    - Lead business development and service delivery.

  • PeopleSoft - R&D Manager

    Colombes 1998 - 2003 Managed a team of 25 in charge of testing two product lines: PeopleSoft Financials and EPM (Budgeting, Business Planning, Analytics).

    In charge of test automation. Successfully designed and implemented new automation tools and processes which lead to automating over 90% of the test cases used during the testing of new PeopleSoft releases.

    Deeply involved in the functional and technical designs of most international features of PeopleSoft Financial applications.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau