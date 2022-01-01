Sylvain PAKASA

-
FINCADRC
- Branch Manager
2010 - 2010
Tout au long de ma fonction de Branch Manager/Directeur d'Agence, j'ai formé les superviseurs de crédit, j'ai augmenté le nombre des clients, le volume des crédit (portefeuille de crédit) et les épargnes de façon significatives, j'ai réduis sensiblement le taux de délinquance de crédit.
-
MASINA's Branch
- Branch Manager
2009 - 2010
Responsibility: Develop the budget for his agency, organization, performance of its staff, Risk Management, Reporting to the Director of Operations, Effective Management of Human Resources, Administrative Management Agency and ensure good communication with his staff. I managed 72 staffs. With this success, the Director of Operations (see note Frank snieders bottom) asked me to return to Kinshasa to help improve the quality of the portfolio MASINA agency with 17,000 customers and $ 2,700,000 USD. I reduced delinquency by 25% to 10.7%.
-
FINCA DRC
- Branch Manager
2007 - 2009
Responsibility: Develop the Agency's budget, organize the performance of staff, Risk Management, Reporting to the COO/Regional manager, Management of Human Resources, Administrative Management Agency and ensure good communication with his staff. I managed 45 agents. I was the first selection test agents to open the first branch of FINCA CONGO outside the city of Kinshasa. The portfolio of $ 950,000 usd and 3750 cutomers and zero delinquency over 30 days.
-
FINCA DRC
- Branch Manager
2007 - 2011
Responsibility : A year later I was transferred to the agency where I came BINZA UPN to reduce delinquency by 5.7% to 2% with a portfolio of $ 1,327,210 to 1,675,340%, from 5274 to 8507 Clients customers in
In August to end of September, I was Branch Manager at Victory's Branch FINCA DRC, I just increased the portfolio of $ 2166104 to $ 2314617 and 8130 clients to 8539 clients. I managed to stabilize the rate of arrears to 2.6%.
-
FINCA Village Bank DRC
- Administrator Relation Supervisor
2006 - 2007
Responsability : Training Administrator Relationship Officers, ensure teamwork, actively participate in the development budget of their supervisory team, awareness and screening clients, checking file for disbursement, submission of report to the Branch Manager: I managed 6 Agents with a portfolio of more than 2,700 customers and $ 300,000 USD.
-
Individual Loans FINCA DRC
- Administrator Relation & Officer
2006 - 2006
Responsability : Participate actively in the development budget of their supervisory team, sensibilisation and selection clients, participation in the credit committee and submission of credit Insure all recovery, report to supervisor. I managed over 20 major customers.
-
FINCA DRC
- Regional Manager
2003 - maintenant
OTHER TRAINING
-
Foundation for International community Assistance, FINCA DRC
- Credit Officer
2003 - 2006
: Credit Officer, village Bank product, FINCA DRC
Responsibility : Participate actively in the development budget of their supervisory team, outreach and client selection, training committees and members of village bank, preparation and submission of credit, ensure 100% repayement, to report to supervisor. I managed more than 600 customers.
-
FINCA, Foundation International Comunity Assistance
- Credit Officer, Supervisor, Branch Manager, Regional Manager
2003 - 2011
Fournir des services financiers aux micro entrepreneurs du monde entier, afin de leur permettre de créer des emplois, accumuler des richesses et améliorer leurs conditions de vie.
Installée en R.D.Congo depuis 2003, nous comptons actuellement près de 110,000 clients qui sont servis grâce à ces quatres produits :
le prêt de groupe (village banking)
le crédit individuel ( individual loan)
le small group laon (SGL) et l'épargne (savings).
En 2003 et 2005, j'étais crédit officer avec un portefeuille de 120 milles dol USD et plus de 400 clients et 2005 et 2006 Superviseur avec 7 staffs et portefeuille de 450 milles dol USD.
J'ai été le premier Agent à ouvrir la première agence en dehors de Kinshasa.
J'ai géré d'abord 40 staffs avec un portefeuille de 1,000,000 USD et 3,500 clients entre 2006 et 2007 et maintenu la délinquance du Portefeuille crédit à Zéro pendant plus d'un an, ensuite 83 staffs avec un porte feuil de 3,000,000 USD en 2007 et 2009 avec 17,000 clients et baissé la délinquance du portefeuille crédit de 22.5% à 10.6% pendant un an en suite, de février 2010 à aôut 2011, j'ai géré une autre agence de 50 staffs avec le portefeuille de 1,782,700 dol USD avec 9234 clients et baissé la délinquance du portefeuille crédit de 5.9% à 2.5% depuis septembre 2011, j'ai dirigé une autre agence de 44 staffs avec un portefeuille 8,900 clients et 2,300,000 dol USD.
Depuis Décembre 2011, je suis Regional Manager, dabord avec deux Branches à gérer jusqu'à mai 2014, actuellement j'en ai 3 avec un portefeuille crédit de plus de 8 millions de dollars USD, plus de 25.000 clients crédit et plus de 3 millions de portefeuille épargnes. J'ai sous ma gestion plus 150 agents.
-
GRED
- Coordinator & Volunteer
2001 - 2003
Mission: Raising awareness against sexually transmitted diseases including the HIV virus.
-
GTZ
- Consultant
2001 - 2001
Obligations, duties, responsibilities: Provide an inventory of the COPEMECO / FOLECO, funded by GTZ (German Technical Cooperation).