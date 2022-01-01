Menu

Sylvain PELLETIER

Villeneuve d'Ascq

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Decathlon - Responsable Ressources Humaines

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2016 - maintenant Responsable RH régions Poitou Charentes Vendée et Centre Est

  • Decathlon - Directeur de magasin

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - 2015 Decathlon Quetigny

  • Decathlon - Directeur de magasin

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2010 - 2012 Décathlon Oyonnax

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau