Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain PELLETIER
Ajouter
Sylvain PELLETIER
Villeneuve d'Ascq
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Decathlon
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2016 - maintenant
Responsable RH régions Poitou Charentes Vendée et Centre Est
Decathlon
- Directeur de magasin
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2012 - 2015
Decathlon Quetigny
Decathlon
- Directeur de magasin
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2010 - 2012
Décathlon Oyonnax
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alice SISTERON
Benoit GUERIN *
Brigitte LAURIER
Camille STELL
Céline DIANE
Emmanuel AUBERT
Marie JOURDAN
Pierre HURABIELLE
Quentin DUBOIS
Samuel BENGAS