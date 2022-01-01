Retail
Sylvain PLANCON
Ajouter
Sylvain PLANCON
Lyon
En résumé
Mes compétences :
GIT
JAVA
PHP
Analyse des besoins
PostgreSQL
MYSQL
PHPUnit
Entreprises
Synolia
- SugarCRM Developper
Lyon
2015 - maintenant
C2iS
- Lead Développeur PHP
2010 - 2015
INGNI
- Directeur Technique
2007 - 2009
Formations
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France IUT2 Grenoble - Département Informatique
Grenoble
1998 - 2001
Informatique, Image et Communication
Lycée Pablo Neruda
St Martin D'Heres
1995 - 1998
Bac S option TI (Technique de l'ingénieur)