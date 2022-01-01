Menu

Sylvain PLANCON

Lyon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
GIT
JAVA
PHP
Analyse des besoins
PostgreSQL
MYSQL
PHPUnit

Entreprises

  • Synolia - SugarCRM Developper

    Lyon 2015 - maintenant

  • C2iS - Lead Développeur PHP

    2010 - 2015

  • INGNI - Directeur Technique

    2007 - 2009

Formations