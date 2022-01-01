Menu

Sylvain PLANES

MARIGNANE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achats
acheteur
Aeronautics
Aéronautique
Buyer
Helicopters
Purchasing
Sourcing
Support

Entreprises

  • Airbus Helicopters - Transmission Strategic Buyer

    2016 - maintenant

  • Airbus Helicopters - Avionics Strategic Buyer

    2010 - 2016 Management of a 40 M€ portfolio for Automatic Flight Control Systems:
    - Supplier Relationship Management and Improvement
    - Management of Multi-Functional Team
    - Support Programs regarding Entry into service, Industrial changes, Maturity, Retrofit
    - Coordination with Support Department to offer and ensure a high level of services to the final customer
    - Contract negotiation and management for the design, development, manufacture, supply and support
    - Lead savings projects from the identification gate to the final validation gate
    - Participation to Competitiveness and Innovation workshops with Suppliers
    - Definition and implementation of Sourcing Strategy for the Group and its subsidiaries

  • Airbus Helicopters - Application Services Buyer

    2009 - 2010 Procurement of Application services for Portal, ERP, PLM (Product Lifecycle Management), AMS (Application Maintenance Services) or development projects.

  • Thales Avionics - Electronic Manufacturing Systems Buyer

    2009 - 2009 - Management of an EMS portfolio of 8 M€ for 2 production plants (Valence and Châtellerault)
    - In charge of purchasing operational processus, sourcing, benchmark and RFQ
    - Negotiation of commercial propositions and resolution of supplier issues
    - Answer to intern needs by identifying the best possible sources
    - Ensure contractualization and supplier relationship management
    - Define and deploy division strategy on the EMS family
    - Participate to the rationalization of the supplier panel
    - Collaborate with Design Office, Quality and Production to select and qualify the best mix QCD

  • Thales - Training period in Purchasing

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2008 Manage industrial purchasing competitiveness in Aerospace Division for 2009:
    - Appraising competitiveness in 2008 in each Business Unit and each segment
    - Identification of new levers (performance and durability rating)
    - Deployment of identified levers in each Business Unit

  • Latécoère - Training period in production

    Toulouse 2007 - 2007 Creation of a repair manual pre-validated Design and Stress to resolve minor non conformities on « common areas » for a the fuselage section of Embraer ERJ 170/190

  • Air France Industries - Training period in aeronautics maintenance

    Roissy CDG 2006 - 2006 Improvements in crew complaints treatment concerning the cabin of Boeing 747

  • Vaslin Bucher - Training period in industrial maintenance

    2004 - 2004 Creation of tools allowing to organize and plan the maintenance of the production tools

Formations

Réseau