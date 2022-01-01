Sylvain PLANES

Mes compétences :
Achats
acheteur
Aeronautics
Aéronautique
Buyer
Helicopters
Purchasing
Sourcing
Support
Entreprises
Airbus Helicopters
- Transmission Strategic Buyer
2016 - maintenant
Airbus Helicopters
- Avionics Strategic Buyer
2010 - 2016Management of a 40 M€ portfolio for Automatic Flight Control Systems:
- Supplier Relationship Management and Improvement
- Management of Multi-Functional Team
- Support Programs regarding Entry into service, Industrial changes, Maturity, Retrofit
- Coordination with Support Department to offer and ensure a high level of services to the final customer
- Contract negotiation and management for the design, development, manufacture, supply and support
- Lead savings projects from the identification gate to the final validation gate
- Participation to Competitiveness and Innovation workshops with Suppliers
- Definition and implementation of Sourcing Strategy for the Group and its subsidiaries
Airbus Helicopters
- Application Services Buyer
2009 - 2010Procurement of Application services for Portal, ERP, PLM (Product Lifecycle Management), AMS (Application Maintenance Services) or development projects.
Thales Avionics
- Electronic Manufacturing Systems Buyer
2009 - 2009- Management of an EMS portfolio of 8 M€ for 2 production plants (Valence and Châtellerault)
- In charge of purchasing operational processus, sourcing, benchmark and RFQ
- Negotiation of commercial propositions and resolution of supplier issues
- Answer to intern needs by identifying the best possible sources
- Ensure contractualization and supplier relationship management
- Define and deploy division strategy on the EMS family
- Participate to the rationalization of the supplier panel
- Collaborate with Design Office, Quality and Production to select and qualify the best mix QCD
Thales
- Training period in Purchasing
Courbevoie2008 - 2008Manage industrial purchasing competitiveness in Aerospace Division for 2009:
- Appraising competitiveness in 2008 in each Business Unit and each segment
- Identification of new levers (performance and durability rating)
- Deployment of identified levers in each Business Unit
Latécoère
- Training period in production
Toulouse2007 - 2007Creation of a repair manual pre-validated Design and Stress to resolve minor non conformities on « common areas » for a the fuselage section of Embraer ERJ 170/190
Air France Industries
- Training period in aeronautics maintenance
Roissy CDG 2006 - 2006Improvements in crew complaints treatment concerning the cabin of Boeing 747
Vaslin Bucher
- Training period in industrial maintenance
2004 - 2004Creation of tools allowing to organize and plan the maintenance of the production tools