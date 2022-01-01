Retail
Sylvain PLAZANET
Sylvain PLAZANET
Guyancourt
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Informatique industrielle
Automatisme
Entreprises
Euriware
- Responsable Technique
Guyancourt
2012 - maintenant
Cofely Ineo
- Ingénieur d'études
2007 - 2012
Alten
- Ingénieur d'études
Boulogne-Billancourt
2005 - 2007
Amesys
- Ingénieur d'études
Aix-en-Provence
2005 - 2005
Formations
IMERIR
Perpignan
2001 - 2004
Ingénieur en Informatique et Robotique
DUT Génie Electrique Et Informatique Industrielle (GEII)
Salon De Provence
1999 - 2001
Lycée Val De Durance (Pertuis)
Pertuis
1995 - 1999
Réseau
Caroline BOY
Christophe MAIRET
Eric LUCCIARDI
Jean-Jacques MERLIN
Laurian COLLAS
Maxence LEVEQUE
Maxime GUYOT
Pierre MARIE-JOSEPH
Salvador ROLDAN
Véronique ENJOLRIC