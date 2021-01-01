Vincent CHOUBARD

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
SQL
Informatique
PHP
Java EE
Java Platform
Gestion de projet
SWIFT
Entreprises
Dogbuddy
- Lead Engineer
2015 - maintenantLead the Mobile Team
Tuenti
- Frontend Engineer
Madrid2010 - 2015This team develops and maintains all parts of the Tuenti application stack that touch a web browser, covering the full communication flow between the end user and the Tuenti Backend API. Frontend engineers are the engineers who are closest to the product development of Tuenti. Interaction with product management and user support personnel is part of the daily work.
Responsibilities:
- implement and maintain product and technical features of the Tuenti web applications in PHP5 and Javascript
- re-factor existing Javascript and PHP code to improve performance, clarity, and extensibility
-implement and maintain automated tests of the Tuenti user interface
- write PHP-doc style documentation of all methods and classes implemented
- analyse and eliminate security vulnerabilities debug issues on the web and mobile websites, based on user reports
- participate in product development and feature design processes.