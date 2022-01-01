Sylvain PLESSY

2006 - maintenantMantain and developp our commercial network portfolio in Europe, Middle East, South America.
SALTER is a Spanish company dedicated to the design, manufacture and distribution of fitness and sport equipments, with more than 50 years of experience in the market. SALTER can be proud to have one of the most complete range of products for gyms and sport facilities, from strength to cardiovascular machines, Indoor Bikes, etc...
From 1975 part of the production is destinated to Export, Countries as Chili, China, Cuba, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, U.A.E., as well as to the European countries. At the moment, the extensive commercial network allows the presence of our products in the main international markets.
Nowadays, SALTER’s efforts are focused on the innovation, quality and security of products by adapting obtaining the EC Certification.
POLARIS POOL INTERNATIONAL
- EXPORT SALES TECH.
2003 - 2005Polaris Pool System had been bought by Zodiac Group end of 2004. Filial europea 11 empleados – Sector Piscinas.
- 2002 /2003: Openning new European markets through distributors: UK / Italy / Germany / Greece / Romania.
- Technical & sales trainning to the distributors teams.
- Solving technical problems during summer period with our distributors customers (pool builders).
- 2003/2005: Due to internal reorganization , I got in charged of south of France, Portugal & half Spain.
- Profesional meetings promoting and explaning all our range of products - Attended by over 100 professionals
- Organization of International Trade Fair(Lyon: Salon de la Piscine’02,’04 – Brighton (U.K.): Spatex Show’03 – Bucharest: Construct Expo’03 – Barcelona: Salón de la Piscina’03).