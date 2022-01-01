Menu

Sylvain POULAIN

HOSSEGOR

En résumé

Exploit and operate GIS software (geographical interpretation, relational database management, coordinate systems), and complementary tools (web mapping, interpretation of aerial and satellite photography ...)
Spatial data analysis and statistics
Training of users of geographic information
Conducting investigations in order to collect proper data
Administering operating systems and networks in open source environment
Development of study reports, Knowledge of procurement, project methodology and preparation of specifications documents, communicate on projects
Produce expertise in environment particularly in the field of impact assessments, pollution survey, biological indicators, human health
Integrate environmental skills and GIS competences

Mes compétences :
Géomatique
Cartographie SIG
AutoCAD
Python
FME
CAO
ArcGIS
Draftsight
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Ubuntu
Fibre optique
Adobe Lightroom
GIMP
Apache
Adobe Photoshop
Microsoft Office
Mac OS X
Gestion de projet
Marchés publics
PostgreSQL
Adobe InDesign
Blender
GNU/Linux
Animation d'équipe
Lecture de plan
Formation
GRASS
QGIS
PHP
Analyse des besoins
Animation de réunions
Planification
Modélisation 3D
Environnement
SGBD
Virtualisation
VMware
VirtualBox

Entreprises

  • GISCAN - Owner and GIS Analyst

    2015 - maintenant

  • Covage - GIS Research Manager and Planning Analyst

    Rueil-Malmaison 2012 - 2015 - Telecommunications sector: Very high-speed network deployment (Fiber Optic cables) for Poitiers urban conglomeration.
    - Design and implementation of Preliminary project drafts
    - Approval of Detailed Engineering study
    - Data entries in the database
    - Design of optical engineering (drawings splice protection closures, wavelengths)
    - Project mappings
    - GIS Data Dissemination
    - Study of connecting cables (Management of GIS routing technologies)
    - Planning and management of projects
    - Conducting and participating in management meetings

  • Eventure Ltd - GIS and Environmental expert

    2010 - 2012 GIS Manager specialist in GIS (Geographic Information System) OpenSource.
    - Territorial and spatial analysis
    - 3D realistic representation
    - Manage hardware and software (including operating system) (Open Source only)
    - reverse engineering

  • Ministère de l'Ecologie, du Développement durable et de l'Energie - GIS Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Create, Organize and disseminate data Making GIS software with Web mapping Training technical officers Structure GIS databases Attending meetings, coordinating and producing project with partners System Administration under Windows and GNU/Linux
    Main achievements : Development of a specific GIS open source application in order to manage gold mining and water sampling, implementation of the European INSPIRE Directive, Dissemination of a functional GIS

  • Mairie de Bordeaux - GIS Administrator

    Bordeaux 2007 - 2007 Improvement of a GIS application dedicated to trees cultivation and conservation within the Town of Bordeaux.
    Several development have been implemented in order to address the needs of the department of gardening in terms of logistic, plantation, curing and phytosanitation planning, ...
    Main achievements : Development of specifications for the improvement of the GIS and implementation of the project which now allows semi automatic digitalization of trees, survey and planning of gardening actions

  • AIRAQ - GIS developer and operator

    Paris 2006 - 2006 Implementation of air quality survey for Arcachon and Périgueux agglomerations (11 679 and 29 416 inhabitants respectively). Setting up air quality control parameters and measurements around main roads and motor ways Compilation and exploitation of data with a specific GIS application. Integration of a modelisation algorithm in order to allow the predictive evaluation of pollutions risks and levels.
    Main achievements: Development of a web mapping application available on AIRAQ web site providing on line information to the population about air quality and pollution level

