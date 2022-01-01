Sylvain POULAIN

Exploit and operate GIS software (geographical interpretation, relational database management, coordinate systems), and complementary tools (web mapping, interpretation of aerial and satellite photography ...)

Spatial data analysis and statistics

Training of users of geographic information

Conducting investigations in order to collect proper data

Administering operating systems and networks in open source environment

Development of study reports, Knowledge of procurement, project methodology and preparation of specifications documents, communicate on projects

Produce expertise in environment particularly in the field of impact assessments, pollution survey, biological indicators, human health

Integrate environmental skills and GIS competences



Mes compétences :

Géomatique

Cartographie SIG

AutoCAD

Python

FME

CAO

ArcGIS

Draftsight

Maîtrise d'ouvrage

Ubuntu

Fibre optique

Adobe Lightroom

GIMP

Apache

Adobe Photoshop

Microsoft Office

Mac OS X

Gestion de projet

Marchés publics

PostgreSQL

Adobe InDesign

Blender

GNU/Linux

Animation d'équipe

Lecture de plan

Formation

GRASS

QGIS

PHP

Analyse des besoins

Animation de réunions

Planification

Modélisation 3D

Environnement

SGBD

Virtualisation

VMware

VirtualBox