Sylvain POULAIN

Exploit and operate GIS software (geographical interpretation, relational database management, coordinate systems), and complementary tools (web mapping, interpretation of aerial and satellite photography ...)
Spatial data analysis and statistics
Training of users of geographic information
Conducting investigations in order to collect proper data
Administering operating systems and networks in open source environment
Development of study reports, Knowledge of procurement, project methodology and preparation of specifications documents, communicate on projects
Produce expertise in environment particularly in the field of impact assessments, pollution survey, biological indicators, human health
Integrate environmental skills and GIS competences
Mes compétences :
Géomatique
Cartographie SIG
AutoCAD
Python
FME
CAO
ArcGIS
Draftsight
Maîtrise d'ouvrage
Ubuntu
Fibre optique
Adobe Lightroom
GIMP
Apache
Adobe Photoshop
Microsoft Office
Mac OS X
Gestion de projet
Marchés publics
PostgreSQL
Adobe InDesign
Blender
GNU/Linux
Animation d'équipe
Lecture de plan
Formation
GRASS
QGIS
PHP
Analyse des besoins
Animation de réunions
Planification
Modélisation 3D
Environnement
SGBD
Virtualisation
VMware
VirtualBox
Pas de formation renseignée