Bienvenue
Sylvain PUAUD
Sylvain PUAUD
LES HERBIERS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
KERVALIS groupe SARIA
- Responsable production
2014 - maintenant
EURIAL
- Chef de service fabrication
Nantes
2010 - 2014
Pilotage du processus de fabrication
EURIAL
- Chef de service adjoint secteur fabrication
Nantes
2005 - 2009
Eurial
- Conducteur de ligne et pilote d' instalation
Nantes
2004 - 2005
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandre VEZIN
Aurelie AUGER
Benoit BOURASSEAU
Catherine REDO
Delphine PINEAU
Loic CHASSÉ
Mélanie PLADYS
Michaël DE LIÈGE
Stephane DOS SANTOS