Sylvain PUAUD

LES HERBIERS

Entreprises

  • KERVALIS groupe SARIA - Responsable production

    2014 - maintenant

  • EURIAL - Chef de service fabrication

    Nantes 2010 - 2014 Pilotage du processus de fabrication

  • EURIAL - Chef de service adjoint secteur fabrication

    Nantes 2005 - 2009

  • Eurial - Conducteur de ligne et pilote d' instalation

    Nantes 2004 - 2005

Formations

