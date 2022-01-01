Sylvain RAIMONDI

Currently Leading the analytics unit in the Bioprocess R&D department at Novimmune SA (Geneva, Switzerland) focusing on developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for inflammatory diseases and immune-related disorders. Drug substance and drug product stability studies, preformulation studies, investigation studies, analytical development and method qualification/validation, Process Characterization Studies for DS and DP Process Validation. Responsible for the management of outsourced CMC activities with CRO/CMOs including drug substance storage, drug product manufacture and assay transfer/validation.

Prior to joining Novimmune in 2005, immunology department at Covance, a Swiss-based CRO. From 2001 to 2005, Research associate in charge on the chemical synthesis of peptides and small proteins used in in vitro models in the synthesis department at GeneProt (Switzerland), a startup company working on the proteomic domain. Prior to GeneProt, Research assistant at Virbac (France), a company specialised in animal health, on therapeutic and vaccine approaches in the research and development department. Masters degree in molecular chemistry from the University of Grenoble (France).



