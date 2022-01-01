Lorène BERNASCONI

Menu

Engineer with 7 years of experience in the biotechnology/biopharmaceutical industry. I am currently leading the Analytical and Bioanalytical Development team at EmaCo (previously Novimmune, now a subsidiary of Sobi), Swiss company focused on therapeutic antibodies development. Responsible for product characterization and quality control including method development/validation, oversight of external CMO/CROs and edition of CMC sections of regulatory document.

  • EmaCo - Head of Analytical and Bioanalytical Development

    2019 - maintenant Responsibilities:
    • Resource planning, project timelines and budget
    • Staff management
    • Functional leader
    • Responsible for analytical and bioanalytical method development / qualification / validation / transfer
    • Responsible for early forced degradation, formulation and stability assessment studies
    • Responsible for product characterization and CQA assessment
    • Responsible for process characterization studies to support DS and DP process validation
    • Responsible for technical oversight of external CMO/CROs for analytical and bioanalytical activities (method transfer / validation, product characterization).
    • Responsible for Analytical Service activities
    • Responsible for maintaining and optimizing quality system within the team
    • Responsible for GDocP internal documentation
    • Writing/reviewing of CMC sections of IND/IMPD, BLA/MAA
    • Technology watch

    Technical skills:
    • Potency and immunochemical assays (ELISA, flow cytometry)

  • Novimmune - Analytical Development Lab Manager to support high concentration and bispecific mAb characterization

    2017 - 2019 Responsibilities:
    • Prioritization, resources, timelines and team management
    • Development and qualification of analytical methods adapted to low and high concentration and bispecific products
    • Design of formulation, forced degradation
    • CQA assessment and process characterization studies to support DS and DP process validation
    • Technical oversight of external CMO/CROs for analytical activities (method transfer/validation, product characterization)
    • Technical oversight of long-term product stabilities (quality and shelf life) and giving set compatibility studies
    • GDocP documentation writing and reviewing
    • Internal and external presentation of the results
    • Writing/reviewing of CMC sections of BLA/MAA
    • Technical support for BLA/MAA submission and reviewing process
    • Technology watch

    Technical skills:
    • Spectrophotometry UV-Vis, Liquid particles counting (high concentration product), Container closure integrity
    • Capillary electrophoresis: CE-SDS (purity assessment)
    • UPLC UV/FLR/QDa (characterization)

  • NovImmune - Analytical Development Lab Manager to support process validation

    2014 - 2016 Responsibilities:
    • Timelines management
    • Technician and assistant management
    • Literature research
    • Suppliers contact
    • Development and qualification of high throughput analytical methods
    • Report and SOP writing

    Technical skills:
    • Capillary electrophoresis: CE-SDS, ic-IEF (purity and identity assessment)
    • UPLC (characterization)
    • ELISA (impurity quantitation)
    • qPCR (impurity quantitation)

  • NovImmune - Formulation, Development and Analytical Support Assistant

    2013 - 2013 Responsibilities:
    • Design and realization of formulation, forced degradation and stability studies
    • Literature research
    • Development and qualification of analytical methods
    • Troubleshooting investigation and solving
    • Report and OM writing
    • Internal presentation of the results

    Technical skills:
    • Gel electrophoresis: SDS-PAGE, IEF
    • HPLC : SEC, IEX, HIC, Affinity (Protein A, Boronate), RP
    • ELISA 
    • Spectrophotometry UV-Vis
    • Liquid particles counting
    • Visual control (colour, particles)

  • NovImmune - Analytical support assistant

    2012 - 2012 Responsibilities:
    • In-process and final sample quality control testing for manufacturing and research departments
    • Data treatment, interpretation and results delivery
    • Results discussion with the team
    • Work in accordance with the GLP
    • Laboratory organisation
    • First maintenance and calibration of equipments
    • Consumable stocks management
    • Suppliers contact

    Technical skills:
    • Gel electrophoresis: SDS-PAGE, IEF
    • HPLC : SEC, IEX, HIC
    • ELISA : kits
    • Spectrophotometry UV-Vis

  • BioMérieux SA - Stage ingénieur industrialisation

    MARCY-L'ETOILE 2011 - 2011 Optimisation d'un procédé de purification sur protéine A d'anticorps

    Réalisations:
    • Etude technique des méthodes de purification en cours d'utilisation dans l'unité DSP
    • Recherche d'amélioration du procédé (automatisation), de diminution des coûts
    • Evaluation de nouvelles solutions technologiques (cellules à concentrer, fibre creuse)
    • Travail dans un contexte de qualité (ISO 9001)
    • Management de projet en utilisant la méthode de Kepner et Tregoe
    • Rédaction de protocoles et de rapports

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées

    Lyon 2008 - 2011 Formation scientifique et technique dans les sciences de la vie et de la santé, de l’environnement et de l’agro-alimentaire, du management, de contrôle, de la qualité et du conseil aux entreprises, mais aussi dans divers domaines de la chimie.

  • INSA De Lyon

    Lyon 2006 - 2011

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées

    Lyon 2006 - 2008 Classe préparatoire à la formation d'ingénieur : enseignements scientifiques fondamentaux et sciences humaines (langues, communication, management).
    Classe réalisée au sein d'un groupe d'étudiants d'Amérique Latine.

  • Lycée Docteur Lacroix

    Narbonne 2003 - 2006 Option Sciences et Vie de la Terre
    Spécialité Physique/Chimie

  • Lycée Docteur Lacroix

    Narbonne 2003 - 2006 Option SVT- Spécialité Physique/Chimie

