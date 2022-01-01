Florence GUILHOT

Mes compétences :
Biotechnologies
Gestion de projet
Recherche et Développement
Entreprises
NovImmune
- Head of Clinical PD
2009 - maintenantSet-up and validation of cutting edge bioassays for the analysis of clinical samples (Clinical trial phase I and Proof of concept)
Bioassays: ELISA, cell-based assay, FACS, Real time PCR, Luminex, Histology (IF and IHC)
Set-up of the QA documentation and lab organization following the GCP guidelines.
Management: 1 research assistant and 2 research associates.