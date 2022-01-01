Menu

Sylvain RANOUX

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
La rigueur
Le sens de la relation
L'engagement

Entreprises

  • Smiths Group / Smiths Detection - Directeur du Service Client

    2014 - maintenant

  • Aggreko - Directeur des Opérations Europe Continentale

    Saint Michel 2011 - 2014

  • DHL Express - Directeur Service Client et Performance des Opérations

    Paris 2009 - 2011

  • DHL Express - Directeur Performance des Operations

    Paris 2006 - 2009

  • Arcelor - Controleur de gestion achats

    Montataire 2003 - 2006

  • Arcelor - Sales Profit Manager

    Montataire 2002 - 2003

  • Arcelor - Demand Planner

    Montataire 2000 - 2002

Formations

