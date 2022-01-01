Retail
Sylvain RANOUX
Sylvain RANOUX
PARIS
En résumé
Mes compétences :
La rigueur
Le sens de la relation
L'engagement
Entreprises
Smiths Group / Smiths Detection
- Directeur du Service Client
2014 - maintenant
Aggreko
- Directeur des Opérations Europe Continentale
Saint Michel
2011 - 2014
DHL Express
- Directeur Service Client et Performance des Opérations
Paris
2009 - 2011
DHL Express
- Directeur Performance des Operations
Paris
2006 - 2009
Arcelor
- Controleur de gestion achats
Montataire
2003 - 2006
Arcelor
- Sales Profit Manager
Montataire
2002 - 2003
Arcelor
- Demand Planner
Montataire
2000 - 2002
Formations
College Des Ingenieurs CDI
Paris
1998 - 1999
RWTH Aachen (Aachen (Aix La Chappelle))
Aachen (Aix La Chappelle)
1996 - 1998
Gestion de la Production
Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP
Chatenay Malabry
1994 - 1997
Gestion de la Production
Réseau
Benjamin DJIDI
Carole GIRAUD
Catherine AMOURIAUX
Georges RUIZ
Jean Paul SIMON
Laurent LEFEBVRE
Pascal MARCHAND
Patrice JACOMIN
Thierry LUCAS
Thierry MERCIER