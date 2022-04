Sylvain SADIER

Competencies portfolio:



Strategy: Business Plan, Business Coaching, Cross functional & Stategical projects

Research & Development: Product development, Intellectual property, Technology audit & development

Technologies: embedded software, control, IT security, high speed digital EE, clouds, agile software methodologies

Manufacturing: ERP, ISO9002/1, Processes, Test and experiments, Sourcing & procurement, Information technology

Management techniques: Change management, Cost reduction, Organization

Business: Business Plan, Economical & Business development, Entrepreneurship

Public Affairs: Education and Research ecosystem & market, Enterprise foundation, Philanthropy, European projects

projects A strong management capability

International and Country experiences: France, US, Korea, Taiwan, China, eastern Europe, Singapore

Multi-functional: manufacturing, procurement, research & development, business development, public affairs.

Management capabilities: Direct and by influence, recruiting, job scoping and global compensation and benefits



Mes compétences :

Six Sigma

SAP FI

SAP

Knowledge Management

ISO 900X Standard

Audit