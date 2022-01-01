Menu

Sylvain SAGOT

Belfort

En résumé

Entreprises

  • ESTA - school of business & technology - Assistant Professor PhD, Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

    Belfort 2017 - maintenant Head of IT department
    Research on the Search Engine Optimization Process (design, control and deployment)
    ELLIADD Laboratory (E.A. n°4661) - UBFC
    Teaching on Computer Science, E-marketing and Digital Transformation - Master's level and lifelong learning

  • Orixa Media - Technical Manager & PhD student

    Paris 2013 - 2017 I did a PhD entitled : "Contribution to the design and the mastery of the SEO process".

    I was also the technical manager of the company Orixa Media managing the technical processes and team to provide to the clients the solutions that meet the best their needs.

  • Orixa Media - Intern - Business Engineer for SMEs

    Paris 2013 - 2013 - Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
    - Search Engine Advertising (SEA)
    - Social Media Optimization (SMO)
    - Website creation and maintenance
    - Promoting new offers
    - Assisting the company's development

  • Lead Creation (Sydney, Australia) - Intern - Internet Marketing and SEO specialist

    2011 - 2012 - Programming
    - Marketing
    - Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

  • ESDI - Intern - Sales Engineer

    2010 - 2011 - Promoted the company to new prospects in the east of France (maximum 500km)
    - Helped to find new clients in medium-sized companies (minimum of 100 employees)
    - Presented whole range of company’s services
    - Conducted direct talks with IT managers of these companies
    - Implemented sales strategy (marketing study, telemarketing, mailing and emailing
    campaigns, prospect identification, promotion stand, face-to-face appointments)
    - Integrated the current sales team of 6 members

  • UTBM Montbéliard - Intern - Programmer

    2010 - 2010 - Created a XHTML/PHP program to manage each student
    - Created a MySQL database
    - Programmed displays of photos, training, grades and ranking for each student
    - Programmed displays of statistics: number of students, number of male and female
    - Created an ergonomic web interface
    - Created personal user accounts

Formations

