Sylvain SAGOT

ESTA - school of business & technology
- Assistant Professor PhD, Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Belfort
2017 - maintenant
Head of IT department
Research on the Search Engine Optimization Process (design, control and deployment)
ELLIADD Laboratory (E.A. n°4661) - UBFC
Teaching on Computer Science, E-marketing and Digital Transformation - Master's level and lifelong learning
Orixa Media
- Technical Manager & PhD student
Paris
2013 - 2017
I did a PhD entitled : "Contribution to the design and the mastery of the SEO process".
I was also the technical manager of the company Orixa Media managing the technical processes and team to provide to the clients the solutions that meet the best their needs.
Orixa Media
- Intern - Business Engineer for SMEs
Paris
2013 - 2013
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
- Search Engine Advertising (SEA)
- Social Media Optimization (SMO)
- Website creation and maintenance
- Promoting new offers
- Assisting the company's development
Lead Creation (Sydney, Australia)
- Intern - Internet Marketing and SEO specialist
2011 - 2012
- Programming
- Marketing
- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
ESDI
- Intern - Sales Engineer
2010 - 2011
- Promoted the company to new prospects in the east of France (maximum 500km)
- Helped to find new clients in medium-sized companies (minimum of 100 employees)
- Presented whole range of company’s services
- Conducted direct talks with IT managers of these companies
- Implemented sales strategy (marketing study, telemarketing, mailing and emailing
campaigns, prospect identification, promotion stand, face-to-face appointments)
- Integrated the current sales team of 6 members
UTBM Montbéliard
- Intern - Programmer
2010 - 2010
- Created a XHTML/PHP program to manage each student
- Created a MySQL database
- Programmed displays of photos, training, grades and ranking for each student
- Programmed displays of statistics: number of students, number of male and female
- Created an ergonomic web interface
- Created personal user accounts