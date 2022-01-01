Menu

Sylvain SIMON

RENNES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • VIDELIO events Groupe VIDELIO - Service Location / Prestations

    2014 - maintenant

  • SOFTevents GROUP IEC - Service Locations / Prestations

    2012 - maintenant

  • IECevents GROUP IEC - Service Locations / Prestations

    2009 - 2012

  • IEC GROUP IEC - Service Locations / Prestations

    2002 - 2009

  • VIASTORIA - Technicien VIDEO

    Schilitgheim 2001 - 2002

  • COGNACQ JAY IMAGE - Technicien de Maintenance

    Paris 1999 - 2001 Délégation STRASBOURG

  • Visual TV - Stagiaire

    1998 - 1998 Assistant video sur les différentes prestations

  • IEC rennes - Stagiaire

    1998 - 1998

Formations

Réseau