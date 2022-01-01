Sylvain TRAN

Saudi Aramco Total Refinery and Petrochemical company
- Project security consultant
2008 - 2013
Designed, implemented and manages the security organization supporting the construction phase (12 km2, 30 000 expected workers, 3 000 expatriates, 6Bn USD worth of equipment at site) and the future refinery . Budget management.
• Conducts security vulnerability analysis and threat assessment in compliance with Saudi laws and regulations bodies
• Designed and manages security management system for the construction phase 2009-2013
• Manages a team of 10 security superintendants (coordination with EPC contractors, ID unit, security sub-contractor)
• Manages security suppliers and vendors
• Reinforces company and expatriates security by constantly reviewing and improving operational procedures and technical measures
• Develops employees security awareness by regularly performing briefings
• Supports visiting missions
• Manages a cross functional team safety- security
• Plans crisis management and crisis training