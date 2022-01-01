Menu

Sylvain TRAN

SANA'A

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Angon Risk Management - Managing director

    2015 - 2017

  • Total - Yemen Security Advisor

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - 2015

  • Saudi Aramco Total Refinery and Petrochemical company - Project security consultant

    2008 - 2013 Designed, implemented and manages the security organization supporting the construction phase (12 km2, 30 000 expected workers, 3 000 expatriates, 6Bn USD worth of equipment at site) and the future refinery . Budget management.
    • Conducts security vulnerability analysis and threat assessment in compliance with Saudi laws and regulations bodies
    • Designed and manages security management system for the construction phase 2009-2013
    • Manages a team of 10 security superintendants (coordination with EPC contractors, ID unit, security sub-contractor)
    • Manages security suppliers and vendors
    • Reinforces company and expatriates security by constantly reviewing and improving operational procedures and technical measures
    • Develops employees security awareness by regularly performing briefings
    • Supports visiting missions
    • Manages a cross functional team safety- security
    • Plans crisis management and crisis training

Formations

  • University Of Chicago GSB (Chicago)

    Chicago 2005 - 2007 MBA

  • Ecole Spéciale Militaire De Saint-Cyr (Guer)

    Guer 1993 - 1996 International Relations

Réseau