Sylvain TREMOLIERES
Sylvain TREMOLIERES
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales CNES
- Ingénieur Recherche et Développement de mécanismes
2007 - maintenant
www.cnes.fr
LATecis - groupe LATECOERE
- Ingénieur calcul structures
2006 - 2007
Certification A380
Pré-dimensionnement, dimensionnement et certification de pièces de structure sur portes Boeing 787 (détaché chez Latécoère).
Centre d'Essais en Vol (D.G.A.)
- Contrat Armée Jeunesse - Fin d'études
2005 - 2005
Conception, dimensionnement et suivi de fabrication de montages d'essais sur aéronefs (Alpha-jet, EC145...) et sol.
Formations
Ecole Centrale ECN
Nantes
maintenant
Ecole Centrale (Nantes)
Nantes
2002 - 2005
Développement de Systèmes et de Produits Industriels
Lycée Louis Rascol
Albi
2001 - 2002
Classe préparatoire Mathématiques Spéciales
Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
1999 - 2001
TECHNIQUES AEROSPATIALES
