Sylvain TREMOLIERES

TOULOUSE

  • Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales CNES - Ingénieur Recherche et Développement de mécanismes

    2007 - maintenant www.cnes.fr

  • LATecis - groupe LATECOERE - Ingénieur calcul structures

    2006 - 2007 Certification A380
    Pré-dimensionnement, dimensionnement et certification de pièces de structure sur portes Boeing 787 (détaché chez Latécoère).

  • Centre d'Essais en Vol (D.G.A.) - Contrat Armée Jeunesse - Fin d'études

    2005 - 2005 Conception, dimensionnement et suivi de fabrication de montages d'essais sur aéronefs (Alpha-jet, EC145...) et sol.

