Menu

Sylvain VITRY

PARIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CEA - Ingénieur d'étude

    PARIS 2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • INSTN CEA (Saint Paul Lez Durance)

    Saint Paul Lez Durance 2003 - 2004 -

  • Georgia Institute Of Technology Georgia Tech (Atlanta)

    Atlanta 2001 - 2002 Master of Science

    Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA USA)

    Dominante:
    MEMS (Micro Electronic Mechanical Systems)
    Mechatronics, Digital Control System, Acoustics, Fracture Mechanics.

    Projet de fin d'étude:
    X-ray analysis of the phase stress distribution in TRIP effect steels

  • ENSAM

    Paris 2000 - 2002 Master of Science - Diplôme d'ingénieur Arts et Métiers

    Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Arts et Métiers (Metz)

Réseau