Sylvain VITRY
Sylvain VITRY
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CEA
- Ingénieur d'étude
PARIS
2007 - maintenant
Formations
INSTN CEA (Saint Paul Lez Durance)
Saint Paul Lez Durance
2003 - 2004
-
Georgia Institute Of Technology Georgia Tech (Atlanta)
Atlanta
2001 - 2002
Master of Science
Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta, GA USA)
Dominante:
MEMS (Micro Electronic Mechanical Systems)
Mechatronics, Digital Control System, Acoustics, Fracture Mechanics.
Projet de fin d'étude:
X-ray analysis of the phase stress distribution in TRIP effect steels
ENSAM
Paris
2000 - 2002
Master of Science - Diplôme d'ingénieur Arts et Métiers
Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Arts et Métiers (Metz)
Réseau
Brigitte JEDRZEJEWSKI
Isabelle TRANCHANT
Johann HERMAN