Sylvie RAMIRANJATO
Sylvie RAMIRANJATO
TANANARIVE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Freelance
- Developpeur Web freelance
2016 - maintenant
MADINTER
- Développeur Web
2011 - 2016
ASAREO Madagascar
- Développeur Web
Paris
2010 - 2011
Ingenosya Madagascar
- Ingénieur en Développement
Antananarivo
2007 - 2009
FTM Madagascar
- Stagiaire
2006 - 2007
Amélioration du site web de commande en ligne au sein du FTM
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Dida RATSIMBA
Erika RABEMANANTSOA
Frédéric Lova RAKOTOARINIA
Harifidy Haja RAHAINGOSON
Hug Alexandrin MANANTENA
Johny RASAMIMANANA
Mamy Tina RAKOTOARIVONY
Sud-Dev Télétravail EN FRANCE
Zo SOLOFOANDRIAMIHARIJAO
