Taha ABIDI

Financial management professional, worked over ten years in financial positions, playing key
role in preparing senior management strategic plans, providing financial analysis and
leadership. Implemented balanced and sound strategies while ensuring fiscal stability
Areas of Expertise:
Executive management strategic planning
Team management
SAP Module FI/CO
Hyperion
Pricing & costing
Business development
Budgets, cash flow and forecasting
Project management
Risk management
Balance sheet management
Management accounting
Career Objective Lead and skillfully manage financial operation of an organization, achieve
long term strategic goals and ensure continued business growth.
Mes compétences :
Gestion
Contrôle de gestion
Audit
Fiscalité
Pricing
Stratégie
Costing
Budget et Controlling
Management
Finance
SAP