Taha ABIDI

Le Chesnay

En résumé

Financial management professional, worked over ten years in financial positions, playing key
role in preparing senior management strategic plans, providing financial analysis and
leadership. Implemented balanced and sound strategies while ensuring fiscal stability

Areas of Expertise:

Executive management strategic planning
Team management
SAP Module FI/CO
Hyperion
Pricing & costing
Business development
Budgets, cash flow and forecasting
Project management
Risk management
Balance sheet management
Management accounting

Career Objective Lead and skillfully manage financial operation of an organization, achieve
long term strategic goals and ensure continued business growth.

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Contrôle de gestion
Audit
Fiscalité
Pricing
Stratégie
Costing
Budget et Controlling
Management
Finance
SAP

Entreprises

  • Yazaki Europe - Finance Controller & Costing, Pricing Supervisor

    Le Chesnay 2015 - maintenant • Prepare and submit the group’s monthly financial results, budget and quarterly rolling
    forecasts and complete the reporting requirements to the parent company
    • Monitoring costing, pricing activities
    • Maintains staff by training employees and by developing personal growth opportunities
    • Produced the year-end financial statements according to Local and IFRS. requirements
    • Perform detailed account analysis and corporate month-end processing and reporting
    • Maintain the general ledger, ensuring compliance with TunisianGAAP
    • Review the monthly Business Activity Statements and review all monthly balance sheet
    reconciliations
    • Managed inter-company processes and monitored KPIs
    • Monitor stock levels and perform inventory reconciliations
    • Supervise the annual audits (internal and external)
    • Liaise with corporate office and local brokers for company insurance policies
    • Load figures into Hyperion and Business Warehouse
    • Key user SAP ( Module FI/CO)

  • Yazaki Europe - Chief Accounting Officer & SAP Key User (FICO)

    Le Chesnay 2009 - 2015

  • MOORE STEPHENS JELIL BOURAOUI & CO - Financial Auditor

    2005 - 2009 Financial statement audit.
    • Regulatory compliance & reporting.
    • Assistance on capital market transactions.
    • Independent controls & systems process assurance.
    • Internal audit.
    • Regular audits.
    • Follow up audits.
    • Consultation reviews

  • MOORE STEPHENS JELIL BOURAOUI & CO - Accountant

    2003 - 2015

Formations

  • ISG Gabes (Gabès)

    Gabès 1998 - 2002 FINANCE

    Other Training:

    • 2009: 5 months Training on SAP Finance Module (FI) in Morocco at YAZAKI Morocco
    • 2011: Training on stocktake procedures using SAP in Bulgaria at YAZAKI
    Bulgaria
    • 2014: Training on Costing procedures in Portugal at Porto Technical centre
    • 2015: Training on Costing Procedures in Czech Republic at Yazaki Czech
    • 2015: second session on Costing procedures in Portugal at Porto Tec

