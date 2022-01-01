Taha ABIDI

Financial management professional, worked over ten years in financial positions, playing key

role in preparing senior management strategic plans, providing financial analysis and

leadership. Implemented balanced and sound strategies while ensuring fiscal stability



Areas of Expertise:



Executive management strategic planning

Team management

SAP Module FI/CO

Hyperion

Pricing & costing

Business development

Budgets, cash flow and forecasting

Project management

Risk management

Balance sheet management

Management accounting



Career Objective Lead and skillfully manage financial operation of an organization, achieve

long term strategic goals and ensure continued business growth.



Mes compétences :

Gestion

Contrôle de gestion

Audit

Fiscalité

Pricing

Stratégie

Costing

Budget et Controlling

Management

Finance

SAP