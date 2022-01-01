Menu

Tanguy COURAU

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Nucléaire

Entreprises

  • EDF UNIE/GECC - Lyon - Engineer

    2012 - maintenant

  • EDF R&D - Clamart - Research Engineer

    2009 - maintenant Core Physics - Calculation Chain Project Management
    International Research Collaboration Management (EDF Energy, Imerial College London, Georgia Institute of Technology, Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal)

  • EDF R&D - Clamart / University of Florida - Visiting Research Scientist

    2008 - 2009 High Performance Computing applied to SN 3D neutron transport

  • EDF R&D - Clamart - Research Engineer

    2001 - 2008 International Research Collaboration Management (Georgia Institute of Technology, Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal)
    Neutron Transport and Calculation Scheme Expert
    Experience with Stochastic and Determinstic Neutron Transport Simulation Tools (APOLLO2, DRAGON, TRIPOLI, MCNP)

Formations

