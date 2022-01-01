Tanguy COURAU

2009 - maintenantCore Physics - Calculation Chain Project Management
International Research Collaboration Management (EDF Energy, Imerial College London, Georgia Institute of Technology, Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal)
EDF R&D - Clamart / University of Florida
- Visiting Research Scientist
2008 - 2009High Performance Computing applied to SN 3D neutron transport
EDF R&D - Clamart
- Research Engineer
2001 - 2008International Research Collaboration Management (Georgia Institute of Technology, Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal)
Neutron Transport and Calculation Scheme Expert
Experience with Stochastic and Determinstic Neutron Transport Simulation Tools (APOLLO2, DRAGON, TRIPOLI, MCNP)