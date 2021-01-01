Taoufik ABOUZID

Over 10 Years of object-oriented design and development experience building complicated, high performance n-tier, web, distributed, and SaaS enterprise applications. With the ability to understand and transform complex business requirements into software, ensuring applications are delivered on time.



Over 9 years of database development experience with MS SQL Server including data modeling, design, implementation, T-SQL programming, administration, trouble-shooting, performance tuning and optimization;

• Experience in Multi-tier application design and development ;

• Experience in Multi-threaded design and development ;

• Experience in .Net technologies including Software designing, Implementation, C# programming, trouble-shooting, performance profiling and optimization;

• Experience in database design, implementation, and performance optimization with Microsoft SQL Server;

• Experience in different phases of software development life cycle including requirement analysis, design, implementation, testing, deployment and system support;

• Project management experience using SCRUM/agile development methodology in software development projects;

• Strong analytical, time management, problem solving and troubleshooting skills;

• Advanced knowledge of relational database modeling, logical/physical database design, SQL, and optimization concepts;

• Excellent communication and leadership skills, hard working, productive, proactive, self-motivated, results-oriented.



Specialties:

-----------------------------------------

Core Programming Languages:

C#, SQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, XML, VB.NET, PowerShell, JSON, UML, MSBuild, T-SQL, PL/SQL

Databases:

MS SQL Server (2000-2014), ORACLE (10, 11)

Technologies and Frameworks:

.NET Framework (1.1-4.5.1), ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, ADO.NET, AJAX, Crystal Reports, MS SQL Reporting, IIS 6-8.5, NUnit, LINQ, Web services, SSIS,ISO 8385

Development Methodologies:

Agile development, Scrum, Extreme Programming, Test Driven Development, Waterfall



Mes compétences :

WCF

J2ME

TSQL

XML

Oracle

PL/SQL

SMS

Web services

.NET

SQL Server

IVR

VOIP

Software Engineer

Requirements Analysis

Mobile payment

Security Management

Optimisation des process

Batch Processing

CMMI

Payment Systems

Méthode agile

Encryption

problem Solving

Software Development

Testing

Payment Gateways

ISO 8385

Software Project Management