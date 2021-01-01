Menu

Taoufik ABOUZID

Rabat

En résumé

Over 10 Years of object-oriented design and development experience building complicated, high performance n-tier, web, distributed, and SaaS enterprise applications. With the ability to understand and transform complex business requirements into software, ensuring applications are delivered on time.

Over 9 years of database development experience with MS SQL Server including data modeling, design, implementation, T-SQL programming, administration, trouble-shooting, performance tuning and optimization;
• Experience in Multi-tier application design and development ;
• Experience in Multi-threaded design and development ;
• Experience in .Net technologies including Software designing, Implementation, C# programming, trouble-shooting, performance profiling and optimization;
• Experience in database design, implementation, and performance optimization with Microsoft SQL Server;
• Experience in different phases of software development life cycle including requirement analysis, design, implementation, testing, deployment and system support;
• Project management experience using SCRUM/agile development methodology in software development projects;
• Strong analytical, time management, problem solving and troubleshooting skills;
• Advanced knowledge of relational database modeling, logical/physical database design, SQL, and optimization concepts;
• Excellent communication and leadership skills, hard working, productive, proactive, self-motivated, results-oriented.

Specialties:
-----------------------------------------
Core Programming Languages:
C#, SQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, XML, VB.NET, PowerShell, JSON, UML, MSBuild, T-SQL, PL/SQL
Databases:
MS SQL Server (2000-2014), ORACLE (10, 11)
Technologies and Frameworks:
.NET Framework (1.1-4.5.1), ASP.NET, MVC, WCF, ADO.NET, AJAX, Crystal Reports, MS SQL Reporting, IIS 6-8.5, NUnit, LINQ, Web services, SSIS,ISO 8385
Development Methodologies:
Agile development, Scrum, Extreme Programming, Test Driven Development, Waterfall

Entreprises

  • B3G - Director

    Rabat 2014 - maintenant Gap Analysis Studies
    Product design, conception and implementation
    Customer care
    Project Management with Agile methodology (Scrum)
    Presale participation

  • Carta worldwide - Group Leader/Technical Leader

    2013 - 2014 • Create, maintain and validate enabling technology
    • Propose executable solutions that meet business requirements and specify conditions, risks and risk mitigation plans 
    • Pro-actively support project realization
    • Solve (internal) customer escalations effectively
    • Coach and assist group members in their job execution and personal development
    • Manage resources in the group via effective project allocation
    • Manage relationship with Third party vendors 
    • Interact with colleagues from Sales, Technical teams, customer support, program management
    • Assess the change impact

  • Carta Worldwide - Senior Software engineer /Team Lead

    2011 - 2013 • Project planning
    • Applications designing, coding and debugging in various software languages
    • Software modeling and simulation
    • Software analysis, code analysis, requirements analysis and software review
    • Software integration with existing systems and
    • Technologies evaluation and implementation
    • Qualifying, Implementation and integration developed solutions
    • Team lead
    Modules Managed:
    Reports Engine, Fraud Engine, Gateway Service, SMS Service, IVR Service, Invoices Engine, Third Parties integrators, Database (Development and Administration), ISO 8385 Interfaces, Alerting system

  • B3G - Senior Software engineer

    Rabat 2008 - 2011 • Develop technical specifications
    • Plan and coordinate project steps
    • Client engagements including on-site consulting
    • Deliver services in accordance with the offer made by the company (deliverables, quality, time)
    • React and adapt to unexpected events while remaining within the scope of the project.
    • Guarantee the quality criteria and performance 
    • Assist other engineers technically and follow the projects with developers.
    • Participate in the design and specification before development. 
    • Train and support users at startup
    • Study new features
    • Deploy on-site projects
    • Security Audit

    Projects:  
    • Payment Processor: E-banking and Mobile Banking Solutions
    • Payment Processor: Multichannel services server integration with Carta Host (SMS, IVR, Reporting, Mobile Application, Admin Portal)
    • Payment Processor: Mobile Banking solution.
    • Financial institution: Interactive voice Response (IVR).
    • Financial institution: Multichannel services solution
    • Financial institution: Intranet and web site

Formations

  • Université Mohammed V Agdal (UM5A) (Rabat)

    Rabat 2006 - 2008 Qualité logiciels

  • Faculté Des Sciences SMI (Rabat)

    Rabat 2003 - 2006

  • Lycée Dar Essalam (Rabat)

    Rabat 2000 - 2003 Sciences Mathématiques

