Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Taurel NICOLAS
Taurel NICOLAS
VOIRON
En résumé
Entreprises
LAURENT PERE ET FILS
- DIRECTEUR D'AGENCE
2011 - maintenant
Massa pneus
- Technicien monteur chef d'atelier
2007 - 2011
Paviot automobiles
- Mécanicien auto
2003 - 2006
Formations
Cfa Des Mfr Le Chalet
Saint André Le Gaz
1998 - 2003
CAP-BEP/ BAC PRO mva /MC
