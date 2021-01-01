Tayeb BOUAFIA

-
Jacobs Engineering
- Instrument engineer
Pasadena
2019 - maintenant
• review of D&E drawings and give correction action if some thing is missing
• review of MTO ( material take off) and make site visit to confirm if the material fulfill our requirement.
• praparation of TBE (technical bid evaluation) and review of technical offers submitted for instrument material procurment by applying SASREF standard.
• follow up the procurement status of instrumentation material with concerning parties.
• conduct of pre-shutdown construction activities (cable pulling, cable tray installation, Junction box/panel installation, instrument installation) and give orientation to the contractor by applying SASREF standard.
• review of technical offer from Yokogawa for system services ( configuration of new tags, hardware supply...ETC).
• contuct of instrument constcruction shutdown activities ( cable termination on Junction box/ panel, downolding of new graphics in system cabinet, downolding of new configuration for instrument in system cabinet).
• invite QA/QC engineer for inspection of instrument construction activities by raising of RFI (request for inspection) for the following tasks:
cable tray installation
cable pulling
Cinstrument installation
tubing installation
termination work (instrument junction box and panel side).
insulation test of cables before and after cable pulling and after glanding/termination.
leak test of tubing.
• preparation of loop folders for the new tags and take approval from concerning parties.
• conduction of loop test and invite concerned departement to attend the test and take approval from them.
• conduction of function test and invite concerned departement to attend the test and take approval from them.
• conduction of MCC ( mechanical completion certificate) metting/walk through and take approval from concerned parties.
• conduction of PSSR meeting and invite concerned departement to attend the meeting and take approval from them.
• follow up of punch clear status.
• close out and hand over of projects to operation maintenance departements.
-
Tecnicas Reunidas
- E&I supervisor
Madrid
2018 - 2018
• Supervision, guidance and overview of subcontractor(s) to implement the requirements of the subcontract including all drawings and specifications
• Overall planning of the discipline work and coordination with other discipline work in the same area.
• Instruct subcontractors to prepare detailed work which are to be reviewed and approved prior to implementation.
• Review progress data and possible change requests from subcontractors and submit to the project controls group.
• Prepare daily and weekly construction reports as applicable.
• Inform discipline manager/superintendent of problems and/or items of concern regarding engineering information.
• Coordinate with the QA/QC group for any problems and corrective actions to ensure that work complies with quality requirements.
• Supervise E&I construction works ( cable laying, grounding system installation, cable tray installation, instrument installation, termination works, insulation test, calibration of different type of instruments…… etc).
• Supervise calibration work of various type of instruments
• Supervise construction/commissioning/maintenance of fire and gas system in building (smoke detector, gas detector, heat detector….)
-
Petrofac
- QA/QC E&I Inspector
Jersey
2017 - 2017
• Installation & connection and Insulation resistance and continuity, Hi-Potential tests, OTDR Tests (FOC) test record for electrical (power & control) / instrumentation / telecom cables on drum before installation, cable trench and duct bank before cable pulling, cable on trench before final backfilling, cable jointing, cable after glanding / termination, cable tray, ladder, and conduits (pre-cabling/post cabling), MCT multi cable transit, cable tray covers).
-Installation of power transformers, switchgears, motor control centers and bus ducts, batteries, chargers and UPS Panel, small power distribution system (distribution board, convenience outlet / welding outlet, miscellaneous electrical equipment), lighting system (support mounted light fixtures, flood light, road and column mounted lighting and test record), electrical heat tracing system, cathodic protection system, Installation and test low / high voltage motors, local control station, continuity test record of earthing and lightning protection system.
• Installation of field mounted instruments (installation of all type of instruments transmitters, switch, detector, valves, miscellaneous instrument, inspection and test record for instrument impulse tubes / hydraulic power supply and air supply sub headers and signal tubes / analyzer packages), Installation of instrument & telecom junction boxes, local panels, control panels, marshalling cabinets, consoles and desks, Installation of fire and gas detection system
-Carry out instruments calibration and installation in laboratory and field (transmitters and switch Pressure, Flow, Temperature, Level instruments, PCV, PRV, PSV, Control/On-Off Valves, Fire & Gas detectors…etc.
• Installation and test record of communication system (Installation of communication system equipments, PA/GA public address general alarm, CCTV closed circuit television, LAN local area network, entrertainment, Voice recording, Microwave radio, Radio system, video conferencing system, Telephone, Metorological system, Satellite terminals, SDH synchronous digital hierarchy, GPS master clock, Splicing and test of fipro optic cables, and special cables coaxial, comunication…etc).
• Inspection of all site acceptance tests conducting on site as per schedule and standards and approving check sheet of various components of Integrated Process Control & Safety Systems; DCS, ESD, UPS, Fire & Gas, MCMS, HVAC, Analyzer and Communication system cabinets & consoles.
• Accountable for witnessing Calibration, Loop Checking & Functional Tests of Pressure, Flow, Temperature, Level instruments, PCV, PRV, PSV, Control/On-Off Valves, Fire & Gas detectors…etc.
• Issue of Field Design Modification and Field Instructions (FI) to Construction and ensure that all Modified Contract Engineering Design Sheets are entered on original documents, (Checking all documentation of As-Built Drawings and Site modifications).
• Generate punch list items for the work deviation against standard installation practice.
• Competency to issue Non-conformance Reports with respect to electrical and instruments works to sub-contractor and/or Vendor Personal for rectification and/or back charge
-
JGC corporation
- Instrument commissioning Engineer
2016 - 2016
Supervising Pre-commisssioning & commissioning activities:
•Check the hot loop of different instruments and valves from site to DCS.
•Start-up of skid gas heater.
•Start-up of different pump (diesel & electric).
•Check F&G system by making alarms.
•Start-up air compressors for instruments & turbines.
•Adjusting all parameters to ensure turbines running.
•Solving the turbines trip problems.
•Chech the ESD system.
•Control of parameters during trubines running ( gaz pressure, temperature and flow, running rate, output of turbine generator, frequency...
-
DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
- Instrument supervisor
Seoul
2015 - 2016
• Supervision, guidance and overview of subcontractor(s) to implement the requirements of the subcontract including all drawings and specifications
• Overall planning of the discipline work and coordination with other discipline work in the same area.
• Instruct subcontractors to prepare detailed work which are to be reviewed and approved prior to implementation.
• Review progress data and possible change requests from subcontractors and submit to the project controls group.
• Prepare daily and weekly construction reports as applicable.
• Inform discipline manager/superintendent of problems and/or items of concern regarding engineering information.
• Coordinate with the QA/QC group for any problems and corrective actions to ensure that work complies with quality requirements.
• Supervise E&I construction works ( cable laying, grounding system installation, cable tray installation, instrument installation, termination works, insulation test, calibration of different type of instruments…… etc).
• Supervise calibration work of various type of instruments
• Supervise Fiber Optic cable work ( Fiber Optic cable pulling, splicing Fiber Optic cable using Splicing kit and Splice Closure)
• OTDR test for Fiber Optic cable from FDF of RTU to the network cabinet in control room.
Supervise loop test work and cause and effect (ESD test, functional test) for pre-commissioning and commissioning phase.
• Fire & gas commissioning
• ESD system commissioning
• Fire water system commissioning.
-
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION
- Instrument supervisor
2013 - 2015
• Supervision, guidance and overview of subcontractor(s) to implement the requirements of the subcontract including all drawings and specifications
• Overall planning of the discipline work and coordination with other discipline work in the same area.
• Instruct subcontractors to prepare detailed work which are to be reviewed and approved prior to implementation.
• Review progress data and possible change requests from subcontractors and submit to the project controls group.
• Monitor and support subcontractor's loop testing activities.
• Prepare daily and weekly construction reports as applicable.
• Inform discipline manager/superintendent of problems and/or items of concern regarding engineering information.
• Coordinate with the QA/QC group for any problems and corrective actions to ensure that work complies with quality requirements.
• Verify that the pre-commissioning, commissioning and start up requirements are accounted far into engineering documents.
• Supervise the preparation of the pre-commissioning, commissioning, start up and handing aver site activities in accordance with the relevant procedures.
• Supervise the pre-commissioning, commissioning, start up and test run activities. For these activities, define the specific temporary logistic required complying with the project scope of work. Elaborate tools and method of control.
• Support the Commissioning Superintendent for the aspects falling within his area of responsibility.
• Ensure the application of the HSE Manual for the activities falling within his sphere of responsibility.
• Ensure the issue of work progress reports for the part he is responsible for.
• Supervise Fiber Optic cable work ( Fiber Optic cable pulling, splicing Fiber Optic cable using Splicing kit and Splice Closure)
• OTDR test for Fiber Optic cable from FDF of RTU to the network cabinet in control room.
• Supervise commissioning work of WHCP (PROSERV WHCP).
• Well manipulation of well head control panel and maintenance.
• Supervise calibration work of various type of instruments
- Pressure: Pressure gauges, PIT (pressure transmitters), PSV (Safety valve calibration), Hydrostatic Balance Until 2500 Bar, Manual Pump Calibration (Druck, Enerpac Scandura).
- Temperature: Thermometer RTD (PT100, PT500, PT1000), Thermocouple (All Types K, N, L, I, J ...), TIT (Temperature Transmitter), Thermometer Infrared, Dual Thermometer, Design and Installation of Thermowell, Test with Thermal Heater and Hydro Bath.
- Flow: Design, testing and installation of flow meters (Ultrasonic, ∆P with Diaphragm Orifice Plate, turbine, Coriolis, ...).
- Level: Calibration of LIT (Displacer, magnetic Level ,gauge, Pneumatic, ∆P, Change of Floats).
- Valves: calibration and test of all type of valves (Control, ON-OFF and MOV valves).
- Gas detectors: Infrared, catalytic cells (DRAGER), calibration and maintenance.
• Test and Simulation of Intelligent Transmitter: with Multi-Function Calibrator Fluke 725, 744, 754, 707, Scandura, GE Drüke, HART 275, 375, 475.
• Supervise insulation test of cables using the Megger tester.
• Supervise cable tray installation (perforated cable tray, Ladder type cable tray), HOOK-UP works, instrument installation, cable laying, panel installation as per drawing and project specification.
• Supervise loop test work and cause and effect (ESD test, functional test) for pre-commissioning and commissioning phase.
• Fire & gas commissioning
• ESD system commissioning
• Fire water system commissioning.
-
JGC CORPORATION
- Instrument supervisor
2012 - 2013
I work as instrumentation engineer with JGC CORPORATION in GUESSI TOUIL project (GUESSI TOUIL wells) as following:
Allocation of works to Foremen and workers in the section.
Ensuring of manpower deployment as per works requirement and as per the planning schedule and productivity target.
Arranging of materials required for the work front.
Supervision of instrumentation works at site.
Coordination with Quality department for client inspections.
Responsible for the instrumentation works execution at site safely and as per project quality standards.
Forwarding Daily progress report to Project Control department.
Overall supervision of constructional activities such as cable laying works, Cable tray erection works, Switch gears and panel installations, LV/MV Motor installations, Lightin works, earthling & grounding works, Instrumentation works, etc.
Assists in work of construction and realization of pre-comissioning and commissioning of wells.
Specialist on well head control panel (WHCP) and corrosion inhibitor injection pump.
Do the loop test and the post installation test (PIT) of transmitters and valves.
Realization of the opération flushing of tubings with valves of wellhead.
Realization of the opération boosting to charge piston accumulators with nitrogen gas.
Do the test SAT (site acceptance test) of well head control panel
Realization of function test of the corrosion inhibitor injection pump.
Leak test of tubings.
Continuity test.
Cables pulling.
Etalonnage and calibration of instruments, installation and connection.