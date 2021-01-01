Tayeb BOUAFIA

My name is Bouafia Tayeb, I have 32years old, I'm an Instrument Engineer, and I studied in Institute of Maintenance and Industrial security situated in Oran / Algeria from September 2006 to June 2012.

I worked in oil and gas field as Instrument Supervisor with three companies, one called JGC corporation, the other one is Hyundai Engineering and Construction and the last one is DAEWOO ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION, instrument commissioning engineer with JGC corporation, QA/QC E&I Inspector with Petrofac ,E&I supervisor with Tecnicas Reunidas and I have more than 6 years of experience in oil and gas field. Now I am Working with JACOBS as an instrument engineer for SASREF project.



Mes compétences :

Calibration

manpower deployment

Responsible for the instrumentation

P&ID

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Matlab

Change Management