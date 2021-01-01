Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tayeb GHILANE
Ajouter
Tayeb GHILANE
MONTREAL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Entreprises
MTS Québec
- Vice - Président des opérations
1998 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Abdelkader BOUSSETTA
Best Of Resources CONSULTING
Christophe FERRIGNO
Elgharbi WALID
Ismail BEN MOHAMED
Krifa MOHAMED SADOK
Mona KERMANI
Pierre JAGNOUX
Walid GARA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z