Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Tayeb LAZRAK
Ajouter
Tayeb LAZRAK
RABAT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Groupe Crédit Agricole du Maroc
- Inspecteur auditeur interne
2011 - maintenant
Formations
INSEA (Rabat)
Rabat
2008 - 2011
Ingénieur en statistique
Réseau
Aziz ABDELRHALI
Fadwa JOHRATI
Fatima Zohra EL KHO
Hicham EL MARIZGUI
Oussama ALLAOUI
Riki ABDELHAK
Sara JEDDIN
Sara BEHHAR
Tarik KHACHANI
Yassine ZEMMOURI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z