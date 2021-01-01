Menu

Tazi DRISS

La Défense cedex

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Communication
Amélioration continue
Microsoft Office

Entreprises

  • Touax - Key Account Manager

    La Défense cedex 2012 - maintenant The TOUAX Group provides its operational leasing services to a global customer base, both for its own account and on behalf of investors.
    TOUAX is the European leader in shipping containers and river barges, and no. 2 in modular buildings and freight railcars (intermodal railcars).
    TOUAX is well positioned to take advantage of the rapid growth in corporate outsourcing of non-strategic assets and every day offers efficient and flexible leasing solutions to more than 5,000 customers.
    In Charge of Leading project Management, ensure continuous improvement and innovation of existing products, maintaining and expanding relationship with existing clients.

Formations

  • Université Al Akhawayn (Ifrane)

    Ifrane 2006 - 2011

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :