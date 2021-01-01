Tazi DRISS

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Communication
Amélioration continue
Microsoft Office
Entreprises
Touax
- Key Account Manager
La Défense cedex2012 - maintenantThe TOUAX Group provides its operational leasing services to a global customer base, both for its own account and on behalf of investors.
TOUAX is the European leader in shipping containers and river barges, and no. 2 in modular buildings and freight railcars (intermodal railcars).
TOUAX is well positioned to take advantage of the rapid growth in corporate outsourcing of non-strategic assets and every day offers efficient and flexible leasing solutions to more than 5,000 customers.
In Charge of Leading project Management, ensure continuous improvement and innovation of existing products, maintaining and expanding relationship with existing clients.