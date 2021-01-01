Menu

Tchetche CYNTHIA

Philadelphia

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Computer
Online research
Legal Assistance

Entreprises

  • Crown Holdings - Assistant Coordinator

    Philadelphia 2013 - maintenant Coordination of international removal inbound and outbound, organization of seashipment and air freight, telephone in French and English

  • Préfecture d'Eure et Loir - Agent in Office of the road users

    2012 - 2012 • Reception and information of the users
    • Treatment of car registration, (registration of vehicle, declaration of transfer, declaration of loss, change address, destruction…)
    • Treatment of driving license (temporary or definitive retreat, exchange of driving license, creation of international driving license, declaration of loss…)

  • Mairie de Paris - Organizer primary and maternal school

    Paris 2006 - 2010 Supervision of the children
    The homework help

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :