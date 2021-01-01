Retail
Teddy BLANCO
Teddy BLANCO
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Autocad
Entreprises
CRESTOISE DE MENUISERIE
- Chargé d'affaires
2011 - maintenant
FONDEVILLE
- Conducteur de travaux
2010 - 2011
Mise en place d'un logiciel de gestion de chantier.
CRESTOISE DE MENUISERIE
- Charge de missions
2010 - 2010
MENUISERIE PUJOL
- Apprenti menuisier
2009 - 2010
MENUISERIE TECHNOLOGIQUE DU BATIMENT
- Charge de gestion
2006 - 2009
MENUISERIE TECHNOLOGIQUE DU BATIMENT
- Menuisier
2006 - 2006
MENUISERIE TECHNOLOGIQUE DU BATIMENT
- Menuisier
2005 - 2005
MENUISERIE TECHNOLOGIQUE DU BATIMENT
- Menuisier
2004 - 2004
MENUISERIE TECHNOLOGIQUE DU BATIMENT
- Menuisier
2003 - 2003
Formations
Greta Catalogne
Perpignan
2006 - 2008
BTS AG PME PMI
Assistant de getion
Lycée Francois Arago
Perpignan
2002 - 2006
Bac S
Terminales S, option mathématiques et sport
Collège Le Ribéral
Saint-Estève
1998 - 2002
Brevet des collèges
Réseau
Aurélien CURCIO
David BROUILLOUX
Ethis RESSOURCES HUMAINES
Jérôme RAYNAL
Laurent PRAS
Olivier VINCENT
Stéphane HERRY
Thomas ROBIN
Vincent LESAFFRE
Virginie CHEVALIER
