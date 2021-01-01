Retail
Teddy DESMONS
Teddy DESMONS
DURY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sca
maintenant
DOUX
- Responsable Production
2010 - 2011
SCA HYGIENE PRODUCTS
- INGENIEUR MAINTENANCE
2008 - 2010
Formations
Université Valenciennes Institut Polytechnique du Hainaut Cambrésis
Valenciennes
2004 - 2007
Gestion de la production
Réseau
Antoine DELCAMBRE
Erwan LE PEMP
Gonzague DE MASSOL
Inês MARQUES
Jean Philippe BANDURSKI
Laurent PICQUENDAR
Patrice VANDERSTRAETEN
Sébastien DRUART
Vincent PETITJEAN-DULONG
