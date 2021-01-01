Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Teddy DHELENS
Ajouter
Teddy DHELENS
SALLANCHES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Sallanches
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SKIS DYNASTAR, Sallanches (74)
maintenant
Vapérail
- Directeur Innovation/ Industrialisation
2016 - maintenant
Skis Rossignol
- Responsable Industrialisation
Saint-Jean-de-Moirans
2010 - 2016
ITW BAILLY-COMTE
- Responsable Méthodes industrialisation / Expert injection
GENAY
2001 - 2010
Equipementier automobile
Dupont de Nemours
- Ingénieur apprenti dans la division Engineering Polymers
2000 - 2000
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Plasturgie
Alencon
1998 - 2001
IUT DUT GMP
Saint Denis
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Agnès CABASSUD
Anne-Laure LARHER
Erwan DERRIEN
Franck CONTET
Guillaume DEPARIS
Isabelle VIRET
Lemerle JEAN-CHRISTOPHE
Stéphanie GUENRO (NDFJ VERBECQ)
Sylvain GUENRO
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z