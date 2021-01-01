Teddy Franck Sthivell KASSA MAKOUNDOU

Informaticien de formation, dans mes attributions je suis appelé à réaliser l’ensemble des fonctionnalités d’une application web ou d'un site internet. Je préconise et met en oeuvre une solution technique pour concevoir des API, des application web ainsi que les sites sur mesure ou adapter des solutions techniques existantes.
A ce titre, j'ai en charge :
- L’analyse des besoins
- Le choix de la solution technique
- Le développement de toutes les fonctionnalités techniques (API, Application web, SIte Internet..)
- Le respect des bonnes pratiques de codage (Xhtml, Java, Php...)
- Les tests et la validation des fonctionnalités développées.
De façon complémentaire, je participe aussi à :
- La formation du client lorsque la solution lui est livrée
- Support technique tout au long du cycle de vie de la solution
- Corrections des problèmes remontés par le client
Mes compétences :
Adobe Illustrator
Développement web
Dreamweaver
Infographie
Linux
Macintosh
Presse
Web
JavaScript
PHP
Adobe Dreamweaver
Adobe Photoshop
HTML
CSS
JQuery
Microsoft SQL Server
Web Application Development
Sage 300 ERP
Sage Accounting Software
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 500
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 1000 Suit
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 200 Suite
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 50 Suite
Databases
Oracle
Oracle 11i
Oracle 2000
Oracle 6
Oracle 7
Oracle 8
Oracle 9
MySQL
Plesk
PostgreSQL
Adobe Premier
Apple Mac
BizTalk Server
Computer Graphics
Corel Draw Suite
Eclipse IDE
HTML5
Java
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Joomla!
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Macromedia Fireworks
Macromedia Flash
Microsoft Office
Microsoft SQL 2000
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 7.0
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
MySQL EasyPHP
Personal Home Page
Quark Xpress
SQL
Sa