Teddy Franck Sthivell KASSA MAKOUNDOU

CONGO

En résumé

Informaticien de formation, dans mes attributions je suis appelé à réaliser l’ensemble des fonctionnalités d’une application web ou d'un site internet. Je préconise et met en oeuvre une solution technique pour concevoir des API, des application web ainsi que les sites sur mesure ou adapter des solutions techniques existantes.

A ce titre, j'ai en charge :

- L’analyse des besoins
- Le choix de la solution technique
- Le développement de toutes les fonctionnalités techniques (API, Application web, SIte Internet..)
- Le respect des bonnes pratiques de codage (Xhtml, Java, Php...)
- Les tests et la validation des fonctionnalités développées.

De façon complémentaire, je participe aussi à :

- La formation du client lorsque la solution lui est livrée
- Support technique tout au long du cycle de vie de la solution
- Corrections des problèmes remontés par le client

Mes compétences :
Adobe Illustrator
Développement web
Dreamweaver
Infographie
Linux
Macintosh
Presse
Web
JavaScript
PHP
Adobe Dreamweaver
Adobe Photoshop
HTML
CSS
JQuery
Microsoft SQL Server
Web Application Development
Sage 300 ERP
Sage Accounting Software
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 500
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 1000 Suit
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 200 Suite
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 50 Suite
Databases
Oracle
Oracle 11i
Oracle 2000
Oracle 6
Oracle 7
Oracle 8
Oracle 9
MySQL
Plesk
PostgreSQL
Adobe Premier
Apple Mac
BizTalk Server
Computer Graphics
Corel Draw Suite
Eclipse IDE
HTML5
Java
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Joomla!
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Macromedia Fireworks
Macromedia Flash
Microsoft Office
Microsoft SQL 2000
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 7.0
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
MySQL EasyPHP
Personal Home Page
Quark Xpress
SQL
Entreprises

  • Guichet Unique des Opérations Transfrontalière - CHEF DE SERVICE MARKETING, COMMUNICATION ET COOPERATION

    2017 - 2018 INTERNATIONALE (GUICHET UNIQUE DES OPERATIONS TRANSFRONTALIERES, POINTE-NOIRE)
    Missions et tâches :
    * Gestion de la communication digitale
    * Mise en place et gestion des outils de communication
    * Recherche des opportunités de marchés pour la promotion et la vulgarisation des outils mise en place par la société
    * Mise en place des méthodes et de stratégies marketing et commerciale.
    * Point focal dans la coopération avec les partenaires extérieurs

  • GUICHET UNIQUE DES OPERATIONS TRANSFRONTALIERES - Développeur

    2014 - 2018 • Maintenance applicative SQL Server
    • Développement des applications web
    • Administration Portail SEG et Web GUOT
    • Développement BizTalk Server
    • Développement C#

  • Guichet Unique des Opérations Transfrontalière - DEVELOPPEUR WEB & ADMINISTRATEUR DES BASES DE DONNEES

    2014 - 2017 Missions et tâches :
    * Maintenance applicative SQL Server
    * Administrateur des Bases de données
    * Développement des applications web
    * Administration Portail SEG et Web GUOT
    * Développement BizTalk Server
    * Développement C#

  • RESPONSALE DE LA - DEVELOPPEUR ET INFOGRAPHISTE

    2005 - 2014 DEVELOPPEMENT (GROUPE OFIS, POINTE-NOIRE)
    Missions et tâches :
    * Création des graphiques des sites Internet
    * Administration et suivi fonctionnel des sites Internet
    * Développement des sites Internet (statique et dynamique)

    * Administration et Paramétrage des bases de données (Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server...)

    * Conception et création graphique (Images de synthèse, Arts graphique)

    * Conception et envoi des campagnes d'e-mailing et Newsletter via SARBACANE

    * Création des contenus Hotspot

    * Administrateur des serveurs web (Plesk - Webadmin)

  • OFIS, Pointe-Noire - R. Congo - Développeur et Infographiste

    2003 - 2014 • Création des graphiques des sites Internet
    • Administration et suivi fonctionnel des sites Internet
    • Développement des sites Internet (statique et dynamique)
    • Paramétrage des bases de données Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL et Microsoft SQL
    Server
    • Conception et création graphique (Images de synthèse, Arts graphique)
    • Création des contenus Hotspot
    • Implémentation et intégration des sites internet sur les serveurs hébergeur

  • « CONSULTANT » - TECHNICIEN I.T.

    2002 - 2003 Missions et tâches :
    * En charge de l'installation et de la maintenance des réseaux informatiques
    * Gestion de la hotline "Support client (système et réseau)"
    * Préparation et montage du matériel informatique
    * Service desk

  • BANQUE DES ETATS DE L'AFRIQUE CENTRALE - TECHNICIEN EN MAINTENANCE SYSTEME

    2002 - 2005 (BANQUE DES ETATS DE L'AFRIQUE CENTRALE "B.E.A.C", BRAZZAVILLE)
    -------
    Missions et tâches :
    * Assurer le bon fonctionnement des équipements
    * Support aux utilisateurs, dont la Direction Générale
    * Création de nouveaux comptes, d'accès réseau et gestion de leur sécurité
    * Communication sur les mises à jour d'applications initiées par la Banque
    * Gestion des sauvegardes (Symantec Backup XEC, DLO, Recodec...)
    * Gestion des serveurs d'impression et de stockage
    * Assurer les séances de formation aux outils informatiques (machines et logiciels)

    * Rédaction de documentation (interventions et exploitation des SI de la banque)

  • ONG CLONG - INFORMATICIEN

    2001 - 2002 INFORMATICIEN ET OPERATEUR DES PROJETS (ONG CLONG- -------
    Missions et tâches :

    * Administrateur de bases de données (DBA) : chargés du bon fonctionnement de

    la base de données et du système de gestion
    * Opérateur et gestionnaires des projets mises en place par l'ONG.

  • Air Net, Brazzaville - Technicien I.T.

    2001 - 2003 • En charge de l’installation et de la maintenance des réseaux informatiques
    • Gestion de la hotline "Support client (système et réseau)"
    • Préparation et montage du matériel informatique
    • Service desk

  • ONG PRODESO - INFORMATICIEN

    2000 - 2001 Missions et tâches :
    * Mettre dans une norme informatique les données de l'ONG
    * Traitement rationnel et automatique des informations au sein de l'ONG

  • Oci Informatique - TECHNICIEN STAGIAIRE EN ANALYSE-PROGRAMMATION

    2000 - 2001 EN ANALYSE-PROGRAMMATION (O.C.I)
    Missions et tâches :
    * Etudier les différentes manières de mise en œuvre d'un besoin informatique dans le but d'améliorer l'ergonomie ou la performance du SI
    * Mise en place d'une nouvelle fonctionnalité du SI
    * Intégration de contrainte extérieure au SI (réglementation)

    * Correction d'une défaillance du SI

  • PLURI-SERVICE - AGENT PROSPECTION ET MARKETING

    1998 - 2000 AGENT PROSPECTION ET MARKETING (PLURI-SERVICE, -------
    Missions et tâches :

    * Réalisation des travaux de prospection, de négociation et de suivi de la clientèle
    * Signe les contrats au nom du mandant de la société
    * Recherche des marchés
    * Mise en place d'un ensemble de stratégie commerciale pour la gestion des articles.

Formations

  • Institut Des Sciences Et Techniques Avancées (Brazzaville)

    Brazzaville 1999 - 2000 Analyse-Programmation

  • Lycée Etats Des Rapides (Bangui)

    Bangui 1997 - 1998

