Teddy PEPONNET

MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX

En résumé

LGM Gmbh est la filiale Allemande de LGM Group. Ses activités sont centrées sur le soutient logistique du future système de contrôle et de commandement aérien de l'OTAN. LGM GmbH est en charge de la documentation électronique et des formations des utilisateurs du système.

Ma mission conciste à:
* Développer la BU SLI
* Piloter le lot "Training" lié au projet ACCS LOC1


LGM GmbH is the German Filial of LGM Group. Located in Aachen, LGM GmbH is mainly dedicated to future NATO Air Command and Control system. LGM GmbH is in charge of the electronic documentation (IETM) and of the training of the system users: Maintenance, System Management, Operational.

Axone-LGM has developed a powerful S1000D viewer in which can be displayed either the user?s manual or the training material.

Axone team is composed of Logistic Support Analysis (LSA) engineers, technical redactors (XML, SVG, etc.) and former Air Forces officers.

My mission:
* Lead and Developp the ILS Business Unit
* Lead the "Training" package of the ACCS LOC1 project

Mes compétences :
Project management
Team Management
Leadership and Organization
Leadership
Rigueur

  • Agence Spatiale Européenne - Ariane 5 MCO Project Manager

    2013 - maintenant - Gestion technique et financière de contrats de Maintien en Condition Opérationnelle des installations de production et d'exploitation du lanceur Ariane 5 (Négociation, Implémentation, Suivi, Réception et Clôture)
    - Reporting technique et financier vers les donneurs d'ordre (PM MCO A5, Délégations)
    - Participation à la définition de la stratégie MCO des installation A5 pour les prochaines tranches(schéma de responsabilité, analyse des synergies programme, optimisation des coûts...)

  • LGM - Program manager

    • Work package Manager on training documentation for future NATO air command and control system
    • Responsible of the design and the approval of the Training Contracual Document
    • Responsible of the Q/C/D linked to the Training Work package
    • In charge of the deployment of the Training Process to ensure Training consistency (1000 students to be trained during the next 5 years)

  • LGM Gmbh - ILS Business Unit Manager

    • Management of the ILS group (skills and capabilities, consistency)
    • HR strategy (second step)
    • Group strategy application
    • Support sales actors

  • LGM Gmbh - Training Leader

    • Work package Manager on training documentation for future NATO air command and control system
    • Responsible of the design and the approval of the Training Contracual Document
    • Responsible of the Q/C/D linked to the Training Work package
    • In charge of the deployment of the Training Process to ensure Training consistency (1000 students to be trained during the next 5 years)

  • LGM - Ingénieur Projet

    • Work Package Manager on Operational Documentation & Training for the future NATO Air Command and Control System
    • Leader of the documentation strategy deployed on the Operational Section
    • Leading of the Operational Expert Team for the development of the ACCS LOC1 Technical Documentation
    • Management and Validation of tool developments to optimize of the authoring of the operational documentation

