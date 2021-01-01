Teddy PREUSCH

2006 - maintenantBiomorphogenie: This original concept of body treatment is based specifically and exclusively on gentle manual techniques for esthetic purposes according to a well researched, detailed protocol.
Morpho-Coaching: One-on-one personal training, total care, support, dedication, motivation and persistence.
The first appointment always starts with a free consultation to define the objective or goal to be reached and the designing of a customized program suited to your particular needs and unique characteristics.
Centre de Biomorphogenie
- Manager
1985 - 2006BUSINESS EXPERIENCES
2006 – to date: Opening of Cabinet Feydeau – “Biomorphogenie and Morpho-Coaching”
1999: Business Development for PAR labo (cosmetic lines “la Formule” and “SAMUEL PAR”)
Creator of the technical training manual for the two cosmetic lines
Conference speaker for these products in the U.S.A, England, Germany and Austria
Training and sales conferences of the cosmetic products “la Formule” and “SAMUEL PAR” in Paris, Frankfurt, Vienna, New York, Denver, Philadelphia, London, Leeds, Manchester (in french, english and german)
1985 – 2006: Director of Biomorphogenie Center (Paris – France)
Opening of Biomorphogenie Center
Creation of the Medico-Aesthetic concept, in association with Dr. D.Bismuth (M.D)
Distribution of the cosmetic line (L.B.C.)
Marketing and Public Relations
Long-service medal (2005/07/14) - Silver medallist - Department of Labor.
1987 – 1988: Lecturer for beauty school Jean d’Estrées (anatomy and skin physiology)
Conference speaker on hand techniques in pre and post-operative plastic and cosmetic surgery
1981 – 1984: Assistant in Dermo-Aesthetic office (Ph.S)
Participation in the creation of the cosmetic line “POSITIV”
Creator and editor of two technical training manuals (theory and practice) for the employees of the Dermo-Aesthetic office (Ph.S)
Training and sales conferences of the cosmetic products “POSITIV”
Theoretical and practical training of employees for the franchises of PHS