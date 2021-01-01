Retail
Teddy ZION
Teddy ZION
BEAUVAIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
En résumé
Mes compétences :
MANAGEMENT
Entreprises
Degriff electro
- Responsable de magasin
2011 - 2014
93 VILLEPINTE
DIF ECO
- Responsable de magasins SA
2006 - 2010
60 CREIL, 94 BONNEUIL/MARNE, 78 ORGEVAL
Formations
Lycée Paul Langevin
Beauvais
1981 - 1985
Réseau
Delphine BARREL
Jb QUESADA
