Temime HAMMAMI

Mes compétences :
ASM
Automatic
Database
Dataguard
dba
Grid Control
Management
Oracle
Oracle DBA
Storage
Storage management
Tuning
Vault
Data Guard
Entreprises
HR Access Solutions
- Oracle Database Administrator & Team Leader
2009 - maintenant• Supporting & maintenance clients 24/7 production Oracle Products when required.
• Participated in designing and implementing system disaster recovery procedures
• Implements and enforces security for all of the Oracle Databases.
• Communicate with Oracle Corporation for technical support
• Enforces and maintains database constraints to ensure integrity of the database.
• Troubleshoots with problems regarding the databases, applications and development tools.
• Creates and maintains all databases required for development, testing, education and production usage.
• Data Guard setup for all business critical databases and performed switchover and failover operations on demand
• Monitoring AWR, ADDM reports, gathering database statistics, indexes rebuilding, segments management and explain plan etc.
• Install new versions of the Oracle RDBMS, Patches and its tools and any other tools that access the Oracle database.
• Monitoring growth trends of databases.
• Manage Junior DBA’s
ATLAS FS
- Consultant technique
2008 - 2008
Linedata
- IT Administrator & Database Adminitrator
Neuilly sur seine2002 - 2008Administrator of Application Servers (Tomcat,Oracle Application Server,websphere)
System Administrator of Linux , Aix , Windows Servers.
Migration and deployment of applications developed by Oracle Developer 2000 to Oracle Application Server 9i.
Specialties
Linux Administration
AIX Administration
Windows Administration
Oracle Application Server
Oracle Database Administration
SQL and PL/SQL
Oracle forms and reports developer (5, 6i, 9i ).