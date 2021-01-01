Tenley WILLIAMS

-
American Institute of Provence
- Founder and Director
2010 - maintenant
American Institute of Provence Summer Program
AIP accepts students from American colleges and universities, as well as independent scholars and adult learners. An official or unofficial transcript must accompany the student´s application. Applicants to AIP must have at minimum an intermediate level of proficiency in the French language. This is generally understood as the equivalent of two years college French. AIP offers one six-week, six-credit program that combines intensive work in the French language and culture with study of an elective course. A proficiency exam is required to complete the language class; a research paper is among the requirements of the elective course.
-
Edwin Gould Academy
- Director of Development and Research
2008 - 2009
Working as a fundraising and development consultant, my responsibilities were focused upon grant writing and grants administration. I secured funding from government agencies, corporations and individuals; monitored program compliance to ensure fulfillment of the terms of received grants; maintained correspondence with funders and the EGA board of directors; organized special events; and designed and wrote a new prospectus, public relations materials, and new website copy. I secured a 5-year grant from the State of New York to fund EGA programs.
-
Pop Copy
- Website copy development, writing, and editing services
2007 - 2011
Having trouble making sense in American English?
Is your organization's website an ungrammatical word puzzle? Do your visitors leave and never return?
I will write - or rewrite - website copy for your industry, arts organization, educational initiative, or other business aimed at an English-speaking audience.
See some of my recent work in France at americaninstituteofprovence.com; in the Netherlands at biorecyclinggroup.com; and in the United States at http://streetcannibals.com
Send me your link and I'll send you a brief sample of what I can do to improve your website. (tenley.williams@gmail.com)
-
Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs
- Development Officer
2006 - 2008
First as a volunteer, I worked as a website editor. The Council then hired me as a consultant to help develop their membership base. In this capacity I cultivated relationships with new members and strengthened ties to existing members through personal letters and informational meetings. I worked closely with other staff members to implement a regular schedule of Capital Campaign, general fund raising, and membership mailings.
-
Médecins sans Frontières (MSF-US)
- Major Gifts Officer
2004 - 2006
My duties focused upon strengthening relationships with funders in the United States contributing $5,000 or more to MSF. I worked from a database of 10,000 donors who had given regularly over a period of three years or more, traveling throughout the country to conduct meetings and presentations to illustrate our program activities and accomplishments, showing people what their gifts to MSF had helped achieve. I maintained regular contact by phone, email and mail with active donors, contacted lapsed donors, and established a successful series of "breakfast meetings" for existing donors that resulted in an increase in donations.
-
Lyric Chamber Music Society of New York
- Executive Director
2002 - 2004
I produced a yearly 12-concert series of chamber music, which included negotiating and overseeing contracts for venue space, musicians fees, recording costs and operational expenses. I wrote a prospectus and fundraising materials, including website copy, and worked closely with the founder and president and the board of directors to obtain funding and develop new programs to bring classical music into the public schools and the local neighborhood in Manhattan.
-
English Language Studies International
- ESL instructor
1999 - 2000
I taught courses in English grammar, idiomatic expression, reading & writing, and conversation. Students were adult professionals from all over the world, many preparing to begin graduate programs in the United States.
-
College of New Rochelle
- Adjunct professor of English and Philosophy
1999 - 2009
I have written syllabi for and taught the core writing courses; courses in literature and literary analysis; cultural courses, such as Ethnic Museums of New York City; and Topics in Philosophy, including a survey course that includes the emerging discipline of African philosophy. As a member of the Resource Faculty I participate in curriculum development and teaching evaluations. At present, I am developing two online "distance learning" courses, Business Writing and Topics in Philosophy.
-
Montclair State University
- Adjunct instructor
1997 - 1999
I taught courses in Greek and Roman mythology and ancient literature.
-
Chelsea House Publishers
- Contributing editor and essayist
1994 - 2007
I worked on several series of collected essays edited by Harold Bloom, of NYU and Yale University, on British and American literature. I researched and collected published, critical essays for over 45 volumes and edited them to fit the space available; wrote jacket copy and supplementary materials. For another series, I wrote critical essays on authors and their works.