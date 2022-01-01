Retail
Théophile LECOUTEUR
Théophile LECOUTEUR
Paris
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management commercial
Gestion de la relation client
Techniques de vente
Entreprises
Danone
- Délégué Pharmaceutique
Paris
2015 - maintenant
L'Oréal
- Chef de secteur
PARIS
2014 - 2015
AB Inbev
- Développeur des ventes
La Madeleine
2014 - 2014
Technip
- Chargé de communication
Paris
2013 - 2013
OFIVE.TV
- Assistant Marketing/Communication
2012 - 2012
Formations
ISC Paris
Paris
2011 - 2014
Master II - Management des Relations Commerciales
Lycée Pierre Corneille
Rouen
2009 - 2011
Economie
Lycée Galilée
Franqueville St Pierre
2006 - 2009
Baccalauréat
Réseau
Cyrille CAMPOS
Joséphine DOAT
Julien HÉNAULT
Kevin MUKUNA
Kévin RODRIGUES
Margot BROCHET
Marine LECLERC
Soren HEALY
Vincent DESCAMPS
